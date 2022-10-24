The Secret to Reese Witherspoon’s Voluminous Red Carpet Lashes Is This $20 Clean Mascara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrities are just like us, especially when it comes to makeup. Even though they have a team of makeup artists to get them ready for events and appearances, most of the products they use are accessible to everyone. One celebrity-approved makeup addition to add to your collection is this $20 mascara, that Reese Witherspoon’s makeup artist Tracey Levy used on the actress’s lashes to get her red-carpet ready for the Emmys.

Well People’s Expressionist Pro Mascara has a clean formula that does not sacrifice lengthening and volumizing lashes. Instead, it offers long wear that’s clump-free and lasts all day long without smudging or smearing. A clean formula that’s this good? Sign us up! The mascara contains all plant-based ingredients like castor seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and cellulose plant fiber. Each work together to condition, hydrate, thicken, and plump each eyelash.

And you don’t need a ton of passes to see the color payoff on your lashes. The pro mascara instantly adds length and volume with one pass thanks to its “unique molded” rubber mascara brush — the brush separates each lash and delivers a perfect coat every time.

Well People Expressionist Pro Mascara

Well People

Expressionist Pro Mascara $20 Buy now

Shoppers also love the mascara and its clump-free volumizing and lengthening properties. One wrote, “I have never used such an amazing mascara that does not clump no matter how much you layer it! I love the shape of the brush and the way it easily comes off when removing makeup.”

“Beautiful formula,” another reviewer said before adding, “this is a great, clean mascara! It grabs onto all the lashes and isn’t clumpy whatsoever. It’s natural with one coat, but the second coat gives the length and volume. I would still consider it a somewhat natural everyday mascara compared to others that I have. It’s a wet formula but dries very quickly. The black is super black, too, which is nice. I also love the packaging in the metal tube.”

And unlike other clean formulas, the mascara actually doesn’t wear off as the day does on. “I have been hunting everywhere for a vegan mascara that wasn’t clumpy, and that didn’t irritate my sensitive eyes. When I received this product to test, I was skeptical, but my mind was blown! It’s very voluminous and makes my lashes look great. It dries down immediately and stays all day! It’s not waterproof, but by the end of the day, my lashes still looked great!” a final shopper explained.

The mascara retails for $20 from Well People, and trust us, if Reese Witherspoon loves it, we’re sure you’re going to want to stock up on a few tubes before everyone else discovers this lash secret.

