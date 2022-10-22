If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Want something that’s sure to take your Halloween snack prep to the next level this year? We’ve got you covered. After searching through Amazon’s best deals of the day (which is not exactly a bad way to spend a Saturday afternoon!), we came across a sale you don’t want to miss. Right now, OTOTO, the brand responsible for quirky kitchen tools, like the adorable Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser

and the best-selling Spaghetti Monster Colander

, is up to 40% off for a limited time only. Best part is, they have several Halloween-themed products

that are sure to make Oct. 31 extra fun for the whole family.

One product that we absolutely can’t get enough of is the Gracula Garlic Crusher

. It was designed to make meal prep super quick and easy, by pressing, crushing and mincing garlic seconds. All you have to do is insert the garlic cloves, press, twist, and it’s done. In addition to garlic, the Gracula can also chop and crush ginger, chili, herbs, and nuts. Plus, it was designed to be much more ergonomic than the average garlic crusher.

The Gracula

typically goes for $30, but right now it’s on sale for just under $18. Since you’re buying it on Amazon, there’s a good chance you’ll get it delivered before Halloween next week.

IMAGE: OTOTO

OTOTO

Gracula Garlic Crusher $18, Originally $30 on Amazon.com Buy now

With how adorable the Gracula

is, it’s no surprise it has over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. As one wrote, ” I love this little guy. I found him on a Buzzfeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in seconds…Clean up is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher! Adorable, quirky and super functional!”

Another reviewer highly recommended it as a gift. They wrote, “I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook. She uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively, but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer because Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I’m pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I’ve gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I’m fairly certain it’s what took me from ‘good friend’ to ‘best friend,’ but it be that way sometimes.”

If your kids love getting involved in preparing family meals, this is a great tool to get. As one shopper who “vanted” to leave a review wrote, “My kids love this product. They were so excited to give it to their mom for her birthday. It’s nice to have items that they can help with in the kitchen. It is both cute and equally functional.”

If you love the Gracula, be sure to check out OTOTO’s other adorable Halloween-themed kitchen tools like the adorable Spooky Bat Wine Opener

and Agatha Witch-shaped Spoon Holder

. Like the garlic crusher

, both items are on sale for a limited time only. Be sure to snap these up before they’re gone.

