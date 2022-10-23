Ruggable’s New Nursery Collection of Super Soft Rugs Will Create the Calming Environment Your Baby Deserves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Creating the dream nursery for your baby can take a bit of time and energy. Cribs, bedding, and changing table are just a few things you need to check off your list. But decorating is just as important, and the most fun part of preparing a nursery room. If you want to elevate your baby’s future haven, rugs are the best pieces to start with, and we found the perfect ones that make genius additions. The washable rug company Ruggable just revealed their new nursery rug collection filled with 13 different styles in an assortment of sizes starting as low as $89. And we bet you may want to buy a few for your own room as well.

With Ruggable’s new collection, you never have to worry about spills or stains. They’re super easy to clean, durable, and incredibly soft. Crafted with chenille fabric, these nursery rugs will look and feel luxurious in any bedroom. Plus, a plush material like this is great for kneeling parents or ones quietly tip-toeing around their little one. These nursery rugs were made to make your life so much easier. The only hard part is choosing which style you love the most among its new neutral colorways including soft pinks and mellow blues that offer a calming environment.

But don’t just take our word for it, take a look below at the latest rugs from Ruggable’s Nursery Collection below.

Kamran Soft Pink Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

Pale pink brings a peaceful touch to your baby’s bedroom, so why not opt for the Kamran Soft Pink Rug? Plus, it’s vintage-inspired design makes it even more charming.

Ruggable Delphina Powder Blue Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

Blue has always been known for being a calming color, and this Delphina Powder Blue Rug takes it to the next level. Its delicate design will promote tranquility and relaxation while your little one resides in their the room.

Ruggable Kira Ecru Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

If you’re keeping the gender a secret before the child is born, a gender-neutral shade like this khaki rug is an ideal choice to add to the nursery in the meantime. It also doesn’t hurt that the chenille material makes it feel unbelievably comfy with every touch.

Celestine Orange Melon Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

For the parents, we bet the Celestine Orange Melon Rug from Ruggable will brings out your inner zen. The beautiful yet playful hues instantly brightens both your day and the nursery room.

