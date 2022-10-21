Lululemon’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Under $50 Picks & the Classic Everywhere Belt Bag That Just Got Restocked

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the season for giving, and that means you’re going to need some seriously impressive gifts for special ones on your list. No matter if you’re starting your holiday shopping or taking a break to treat yourself to a few items you’ve had your eye on, we’ve found the best gift: Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. The coveted fanny pack is back in stock in the brand’s sought-out black color.

The Belt Bag stays sold out, and it’s no surprise why. The small pack is convenient for grabbing and heading out the door. Its simple and compact design doesn’t get in the way, yet it holds all of your everyday essentials like your phone, keys, cards, lip balm, and travel sunscreen (don’t forget to re-apply). You can also snag the fleece version for colder weather. The bag has been sold out for months, but right now, you can snag it while it’s in stock. But hurry!

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The belt bag has a hold on shoppers, so much so that it’s constantly selling out. Review after review calls the bag “perfect,” and “practical.” One shopper even urges you to “get it immediately.”

“This belt bag is perfect for on-the-go situations like just going out shopping or for dinner or lunch,” one reviewer said. “It is perfect. Fits so much, including my wallet, chapstick, gum, hand sanitizer, and more items. It’s perfect for everyday errands or activities.”

The bag is also great for busy moms too. “I happen to be a mama, so I especially love that I can wear this to carry essentials, and if worn crossbody, you can carry any bulkier gear in a separate backpack, and it won’t interfere (or when carrying your kids’ backpack home from school too lol),” another said.

Regardless if you're constantly on the go and need a bag that's compact and easy to grab, or you're looking for a stylish alternative to your favorite purses, this is the "one accessory everyone needs," a final reviewer wrote.

You’ll have to hurry to snag the Everywhere Belt Bag while it’s in stock. We’re sure it’s going to sell out fast like it has before!