Merit’s First Skincare Product Ever Will Take Your Skin From ‘Tired and Dry’ to ‘Youthful and Glowy’ in an Instant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s rare to find multiple products from one makeup brand that you absolutely love. But there’s one particular brand that has social media’s attention and ours thanks to its straightforward products that are so easy to use and make you look good. Minimalist beauty brand Merit Beauty has already won over TikTok with its viral tinted lip oil, sheer bronzer, and other staples that give you that “five-minute makeup look.” Not to mention, the brand has a celebrity fan base that includes Cameron Diaz, Hailey Bieber, and Bethenny Frankel. Now, the brand is taking its talents into skincare and shoppers are already obsessed.

Merit Beauty recently dropped its first skincare product ever with the Great Skin. This lightweight serum delivers a natural radiance, whether with makeup or without. Best part? It’s much more affordable than other luxe serums that are said to deliver similar luminous results at just under $40.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Great Skin is just as easy to use as any of Merit’s other beauty products. Most notably, it simply melts into your skin, giving it an instant glow. It deeply hydrates thanks to its four types of hyaluronic acid and works to plump the skin right away. And don’t worry, it’s also safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

“This serum is an instant glow-up,” one reviewer vouched. “After the first use, I refuse to go a morning without it. My skin goes from tired and dry to youthful and glowy right away and the serum itself feels invisible.”

Merit Great Skin

Image: Merit. Courtesy of Merit.

Great Skin $38 Buy now

No foundation is required with this exceptional formula, but it works as a great base for any complexion product applied afterward, according to the brand. Either way, Merit’s latest product will make your complexion look incredibly nice. Related story Lululemon’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Under $50 Picks & the Classic Everywhere Belt Bag That Just Got Restocked

Plus, shoppers agree that it’s your new go-to solution for dryness, which is perfect with winter approaching soon. One particular reviewer said, “I use it anytime when my skin needs an extra dose of hydration.”

Another shopper added, “I have been loving this product and how it makes my skin feel and look! I have dry skin and especially with the colder weather coming, this product has been so rejuvenating to my skin. It’s lightweight but so glowy. It gives my skin life and feels so good!”

So, give your skin a gorgeous dewy finish with Merit’s first skincare product, Great Skin.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: