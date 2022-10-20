The Best Pumpkin Carving Tools

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a chill in the air, the grocery store shelves are overflowing with candy, and things just feel downright spooky, which can only mean one thing: Halloween is here. And while we love picking out costumes and going trick-or-treating as much as the next person, for us it just doesn’t feel like Halloween until we’ve carved a Jack-o-Lantern. But if you’ve ever tried using a regular kitchen knife to make a creative Jack-o-Lantern, then you know that it’s not just difficult — it can be downright dangerous. Thankfully, there’s a better way. You can make easy Jack-o-Lanterns with the pumpkin carving tools below, which make quick work of what takes seemingly forever when you’re using a steak knife. Grab a few of these pumpkin carving tools, and this year you’ll have the best looking Jack-o-Lanterns in the neighborhood.

Justotry Stainless Steel Pumpkin Carving Stencils

Courtesy of Justotry.

These stainless steel pumpkin carving stencils

are sort of like cookie cutters for your Jack-o-Lantern. Just hammer the steel pieces into your pumpkin using a wooden mallet or your hands, and then poke the pieces out with the back of a wooden spoon. That’s all there is to it, no knives needed.

Justotry Stainless Steel Pumpkin Carving Stencils $10.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit

Courtesy of SUEFFI.

If you’re looking for a kit that has everything you need to make your best Jack-o-Lantern ideas come to life, look no further. This set

has six carving tools with ergonomic handles so your hand won’t wear out while you make your intricate design, and it also includes 12 stencils and a marking pen to help you plan and plot your pumpkin.

SUEFFI Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit $19.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

11 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit

Courtesy of 365park.

Want the best of both worlds? This pumpkin carving tools kit

combines a scooper and a cutting tool to help you remove the top and insides from your pumpkin, then pairs it with kid-safe Jack-o-Lantern stencils that can be hammered into your pumpkin to create a variety of cute and spooky designs.

365park 11 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pumpkin Scraper Glove

Courtesy of Halloween Moments.

Does the process of scooping out gooey, seed-filled pumpkin innards enrage you, or even give your skin a rash? If so then you’ve got to try out this mess-free pumpkin scraper glove

. Just slip on the glove, and use the scraper tool to easily get all of the insides out of your pumpkin before carving.

Halloween Moments Pumpkin Scraper Glove $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Adult Pumpkin Carving Knife

Courtesy of Keyfit Tools.

This one is for the grown-ups only. If you’re ready to get serious about pumpkin carving this year, then check out this professional Jack-o-Lantern carving knife

. The thin blade is small enough for carving out details in your pumpkin, but is strong enough to cut through the gourd’s hard flesh.

Keyfit Tools PROFESSIONAL Pumpkin Carving Knife $23.85 on Amazon.com Buy now

