We Found Under $45 Lookalikes for Kate Middleton’s $115 Luxe Hoop Earrings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying that the British Royal family loves to wear highly-expensive jewelry pieces. But when a royal member is spotted in a more accessible style, then our attention and shopping carts are at the ready. Kate Middleton was seen wearing earrings from Missoma during her recent visit to Northern Ireland earlier this month. The Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings were her jewelry of choice, and it was an elegant decision at that.

These unique huggies feature a squared gemstone that’s embellished in a gorgeous light pink shade. Best part? It comes in either a charm necklace, choker, or bracelet version too. The demi-fine jewelry brand has so many other stylish choices, like a serpent styled ring to pearl-encrusted earrings that are keepsakes within your collection too.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings

Image: Missoma. Courtesy of Missoma.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings $115 Buy now

Plus, the new Princess of Wales can’t stop wearing Missoma pieces, either. She is known to swear by their high-fashion jewelry on multiple occasions, just like other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, the Hadids, and even Meghan Markle.

Yet, the royal-approved Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings are definitely a pair you can wear on repeat. They’re so pretty that it’s no surprise that the earrings are still worth a hefty sum. The dainty accessory is worth $115, which may be a bit pricey for some.

That’s why we’ve found affordable lookalikes of the luxe hoop earrings for just under $45. The square design, identical hue, and elegant silhouette all remain in the picks that we’ve listed below. But that doesn’t mean you can’t splurge a bit on the lovely Missoma earrings as well. So, take a look at all the dazzling options to treat yourself with right now that start at just $15.

Etsy Gold Crystal Huggies

Image: Gemsicles/Etsy. Courtesy of Gemsicles/Etsy.

When it comes to lookalikes, these gold crystal huggies from Etsy check off most of the boxes to be the twin pair of Kate Middleton’s Missoma earrings. Their mini hoop shape, square charm, and effortless chic design all match the original ones. Hurry, though, because there’s only a few more left in stock. And just in case, these other mini crystal hoops on Etsy here are just as charming. Related story Target’s Hearth & Hand Sale Is Filled With Deals on Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Favorite Items

GOLD CRYSTAL HUGGIES $15.29 Buy now

Kate Spade Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings

Image: Kate Spade. Courtesy of Kate Spade.

Pink is one of the top trending colors to wear this year. And if a stylish British royal like Kate Middleton wears pink earrings, so do we. Try these Kate Spade miniature hoops that feature a beautiful, rose shade.

Kate Spade Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings $33.60 Buy now

Argento Vivo Turquoise Heart Charm Huggie Drop Earrings

Image: Argento Vivo. Courtesy of Argento Vivo.

These Argento Vivo earrings may look a bit more playful, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t super chic too. So, try a square pendant style just like the loved Missoma piece for a new look.

Turquoise Heart Charm Huggie Drop Earrings $4.20 Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: