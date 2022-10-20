If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt.

The CHONGFA Calming Dog Bed

is a bolster bed and plush blankie all in one. It comes in three different sizes to fit dogs of various sizes and features a removable, washable cover and non-skid base, and is filled with plush throughout the entire thing. It can be put on the floor to act as a low-density dog bed, or put on the couch to give your pup a place to curl up with you while you’re watching TV.

And the CHONGFA bed usually sells for $59.99, but you can grab it right now for 20% off on Amazon.

And according to pet parents, this bed actually calms their dogs down when they snuggle up in it.

“My partner and I have bought all the things … calming chews, CBD, Thunder vest, etc.,” one five-star reviewer wrote and included a photo of their dog sleeping soundly in the bed. “Normally it takes days, sometimes weeks for [my dog] to adjust to anything new. This photo is after only an hour [of] being opened and laid out AND in the open living room. I don’t get it but I don’t care. I’m just so glad to see her able to relax. Change of plans. Buy more for different areas of the house.”

Another reviewer wrote that this bed is ideal to use as a furniture protector. “First off, I’ll start by saying this is more of a blanket with a bolster than an actual dog bed,” they wrote. “That said, my dog loves it and it was exactly what I needed to put on the chaise for her. It’s her favorite spot on the couch and she adores this blanket so much, it even helps to keep her from rolling off the couch. We even use it in the car now.”

