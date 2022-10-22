I Tried the Automatic Litter Box That Cleans Itself — Here‘s Why It’s Worth Every Penny

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It took some work to convince my boyfriend that we should get a kitten for our new and shared apartment. For one, he’d never had one and wasn’t so sure he’d like a cat’s “vibe” compared to the great dogs he grew up with. He was clearly very naive. But what concerned him the most was that when you add a cat to your home, you also add a litterbox. Inevitably, that litterbox brings some smells with it, and our apartment is a bit tight. Basically, he imagined waking up to the smell of poop every morning. Not so enticing.

But, thanks to his big heart and my persistence, we ended up getting our adorable Peaky (named after our favorite show, Peaky Blinders) and we have both been obsessed ever since. However, my boyfriend was right about worrying about litterbox smells. It didn’t take long to realize how…intense…the smell could grow in a tiny space. To make matters worse, the only spot we really had room for the litterbox was the living room. So, we had to find a solution. And, boy, did we find the perfect one.

I don’t know if you’re aware (I wasn’t) that automatic litterboxes are a thing. By automatic, I mean that these things literally clean the space for you. Imagine never having to pick up poop or scoop up pee clumps again. That’s exactly what these devices do for you.

There are a bunch on the market, but I got to test out the Ferrari of automatic litterboxes: Whisker’s Litter-Robot 4.

Whiskers.

The machine honestly looks a little like the hover pram that Grogu (baby Yoda) flew around in The Mandalorian. It’s super sleek and looks like a futuristic spacecraft, but don’t worry, it doesn’t ever leave the ground.

It works like any other litterbox: you put litter inside and your cat does its business when they need to. Except, instead of you having to clean it, the device rotated around and gets rid of any leftovers that your furry friend is responsible for.

The design allows for the clean litter to separate from the dirty, so you won’t be wasting any excess litter with this thing. This money-saving feature is great. I always felt like I was throwing away so much extra stuff when I scooped litter on my own. There are also sensors so that it won’t move around when your kitty is inside. This, I found, is a very useful feature, especially when you have a curious kitten like me.

Whiskers.

I was impressed with this litterbox the first day we got it. It was super simple to put together and Peaky knew what to do immediately. The brand recommends keeping your old litterbox around during the first few days when your cat is getting acclimated, but I found that he knew what to do and completely forgot about his old potty.

This litterbox is heaven-sent, truly. It discards waste in seconds and keeps our small apartment smelling fresh, while also allowing Peaky to do his thing when he needs to. My boyfriend and I are obviously elated that we don’t have to pick up poop anymore and love that the whole process is automated now.

The only thing you have to do is throw out the disposal bag and replace it once every other week or so. That’s it.

A bonus with this litterbox is being able to see how much your kitty weighs each time they step inside. I like this because I get to watch Peaky grow, and I can see this as a useful feature for pet owners whose kitties are under a weight maintenance phase. Also, for the record, it’s designed to work with multiple cats, too. In fact, Whiskers says it can meet the needs of up to four cats at one time.

Don’t worry about the comfort of your cat, either. I don’t know if Peaky is just weird, but sometimes he’ll lie inside when he doesn’t have to go. This isn’t the best habit, but at least we know the litter he’s on is clean!

This is obviously an investment, but if you have a cat and would like to be spared from cleaning up its litterbox, it’s worth every penny.