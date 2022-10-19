This ‘Sturdy’ Stove Shelf With Over 12,000 Perfect Review ‘Saves Cabinet Space’ With No Installation Needed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, homes have a good amount of unused space than you’d think. Although, there are a ton of genius ways to repurpose those untouched spaces, too, from wall shelves, over the door hanging organizers, to under-the-desk bins. But we bet there’s one particular spot you never thought of using yet: Your stovetop. We’ve found this storage shelf

for the stove on Amazon that’ll save you even more space in the kitchen. Not to mention, a tidier kitchen at that. Did we mention that it has over 12,000 perfect reviews on it too? That’s why the Stove Shelf

is the next, handy gadget you need in your home immediately.

The Stove Shelf

not only gives you ample counter space but also is extremely helpful when it comes to cooking. It functions well as a spice shelf, so all your go-to ingredients are right at your fingertips. Plus, it prevents items from falling behind the stove with its useful design.

One reviewer vouched for it as an excellent spice rack, saying, “the product looks great, is high quality, and is a game changer for me. It’s a great shelf to place spices and oils that I often use. It really makes cooking meals just a bit more efficient.”

StoveShelf 30″ Length

And don’t worry about the shelf ruining your stove’s finish, either. The magnets underneath it are encased in a silicone material that will protect the appearance. Plus, the stovetop device will last you a while since it’s stain- and rust-resistant.

The stainless steel shelf

comes in three separate sizes such as 20 and 24-inch, which are great for apartments, whereas the standard 30 inches is for houses. They’re all the same price at $39.99 with no additional fees. And we mean it. The sturdy shelf requires zero installation. Simply, place the magnetic shelf on top, and it’s ready. Plus, many reviewers claim that it was “incredibly easy to install,” “it took 5 seconds”, to “it took longer to open the box.”

One specific reviewer said, “this shelf is so simple yet so convenient for everyday cooking items, and it looks very nice. It looks like it’s a part of my stove. I love it.”

Now, you’re probably rethinking all the spots that can be used in your household. And if there’s anywhere to start, then the Stove Shelf

is a great addition to bring into your kitchen now.

