Here’s What Makeup the Rockettes Wear On Stage During Their Iconic Show — Including a TikTok-Viral Mascara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (well, almost). As October is coming to a close, it’s time to get ready for the upcoming holiday season. There’s no better way to get into the spirit than catching a Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall. No matter if you’re a native New Yorker and you’ve seen the Christmas spectacular show a hundred times, or you’re watching it for the first time, it’s a magical experience nonetheless.

Part of the experience is watching the Rockettes dance across the stage in gorgeous costumes and flawless makeup. So what’s behind the dancers’ impeccable glow and cherry red lips? We found the answer thanks to QVC. Ahead, see all the products the cast relies on for each show.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Givenchy Le Rogue Interdit Holiday Red Lipstick

Givenchy

The Rockettes’ flawless makeup look always includes a bold and vibrant lipstick that lasts throughout the entire show. If you’re wondering what the lipstick of choice is, look no further. The Givenchy Le Rogue Interdit Holiday Red Lipstick has a festive red hue that leaves a luminous glow with only one sweep across the lips.

Holiday Red Lipstick $42.00 Buy now

IT Cosmetics CC Cream SPF50 Foundation

IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetic’s CC Cream smooths skin tone and texture, while leaving the skin with a flawless base for your other products. It’s no surprise that the Rockettes use the CC Cream. The formula stays put for over 12 hours and keeps skin looking fresh all day.

CC Cream SPF50 Foundation $42.00 Buy now

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Pc Collector’s Set

Tarte

Long and volumized lashes are part of the job when you’re on stage every night. That’s why each dancer turns to this TikTok viral mascara from Tarte that stretches, volumizes, and curls lashes with every application. Related story This 'Sturdy’ Stove Shelf With Over 12,000 Perfect Review ‘Saves Cabinet Space’ With No Installation Needed

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes $39.00 Buy now

Laura Geller Tropic Hues Blush and Brighten with Brushes

Laura Geller

It’s getting cooler outside which means it’s time to embrace a rosy glow. Now that it’s blush season, make sure you’re stocked up on this bright and cheery one from Laura Geller. The blush has a teracotta, marble print that creates a balance between rosy and glowing cheeks.

Tropic Hues Blush $34.96 Buy now

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer and Lip2Cheek Cream Blush

If you prefer a cream blush, check out this one from RMS Beauty. The blush has a light, velvety texture that blends seamlessly into the skin. And you can also use it to add a pop of color to your eyelids and lips.

Lip2Cheek Cream Blush $52.00 Buy now

Laura Geller French Vanilla Baked Highlighter Duo

To finish their look, the Rockettes use ample highlighter to make their skin noticeable from all the way in the back row. This baked highlighter adds an intense glow that radiates in any light.

French Vanilla Baked Highlighter Duo $26.00 Buy now

Right now, you can snag most of the products on sale and earn free shipping on your first purchase when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout. Make sure you’re also opted-in to receive marketing emails from QVC to receive coupons that you can apply towards future purchases.