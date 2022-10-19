Costco Is Selling Giant Family-size Blankets That Everyone Can Snuggle Under on Your Next Movie Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best things about the cooler weather that comes with fall and winter is being able to curl up under a fluffy blanket on the couch for some cozy binge-watching of your favorite shows and movies. But we need to talk about something. Traditional throw blankets? Yeah, they just don’t cut it when it comes to serious snuggles. Throw blankets come in an awkwardly small size, so even if you’re just one person, sometimes it’s hard to keep your shoulders and toes warm under the blanket at the same time, and if you’re tall, forget about it. Even less likely is the ability to comfortably share a throw blanket with another person. But Costco knows that throw blanket size should never impede cozy fall cuddles. They’re selling a 10 foot wide family size blanket, and the price is almost too good to believe.

Costco members can save big when they head to Costco for this family sized blanket deal. Whether you’re super tall, want to be able to neck with your partner on the loveseat without succumbing to frost bite, or are tired of the kids getting all of the blanket when you’re watching Peppa Pig on the couch, this 10 foot by 10 foot jumbo blanket is going to solve your problems. It’s stretchy, soft, warm, and gigantic, but best of all is the price. Costco members can get this Life Comfort Family Sized Blanket in stores for just $29.99 (price may vary depending on location).

Now, if you don’t have a Costco membership, there are some other options. The OG Big Blanket Co blankets are a great bet. These 10×10 blankets are also made of a stretchy, snuggly, plush material, and they come in loads of colors. Best of all is the reviews — these really big blankets have nearly flawless reviews, recieving a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from 3,593 customers.

We also like this slightly smaller, slightly cheaper jumbo throw blanket , which is just over 7 feet square.

With one of these big, oversized throw blankets on your couch or at the foot of the bed this fall and winter, you’ll never risk getting cold toes during family movie night again.

