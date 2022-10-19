Michael’s Just Dropped Their 2022 Holiday Decor Collection & Tons of Pieces Are Already 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know, we know … it’s not even Halloween yet, but is it ever really too early to start thinking about holiday decorations? If we can remind our kiddos that Santa is always watching to see whether they are naughty or nice, then we can start planning our Christmas decor! Of course, retailers everywhere (Target, Nordstrom, you name it…) already have spooky shelves and Santa aisles right next to each other, and our go-to craft store Michael’s has some of the best and most affordable options for all the holidays.

We don’t know how they do it, but Michael’s almost always has a deal on its adorable decor items, and Christmas and holiday decorations are no exception. Even though December 25 is still more than two months away, Michael’s has tons of its cutest wreaths, garlands, advent calendars, and more decor on sale at up to 60% off.

We rounded up six of our favorites to get you started on the holiday spirit. Check out the options now before they sell out!

Red Berry & Frosted Pine Wreath

Courtesy of Michael’s.

This 23-inch round pine and berry wreath is perfect to decorate your home for the holiday season. Hang it on your front door with matching garland for a festive look.

Red Berry & Frosted Pine Wreath $63.24 Buy now

Metal Christmas Cardinal Garland

Courtesy of Michael’s.

This 6-foot garland features a jute string with shaped cardinals in metal and can hang as a decoration on your mantel or work as part of a table centerpiece.

Metal Christmas Cardinal Garland $13.59 Buy now

Tabletop House Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Michael’s.

Countdown the days to Christmas by hiding teeny treats, notes, or toys within this 15-inch tall tabletop advent calendar. The woodcarving farmhouse design and LED lights adds to its classic charm. Related story Costco Is Selling Giant Family-size Blankets That Everyone Can Snuggle Under on Your Next Movie Night

Tabletop House Advent Calendar $35.99 Buy now

Snowman Statue with Twig Lights

Courtesy of Michael’s.

Made of durable plastic, polyresin, and a solar panel to create a beautifully detailed sculpture, this 18-inch snowman figurine features a rustic design with a birch tree body and twig arms with LED lights.

Snowman Statue with Twig Lights $67.24 Buy now

North Pole Mailbox Tabletop Decor

Courtesy of Michael’s.

This North Pole mailbox design is perfect for displaying on a counter or tabletop, and its door opens so little ones can place their adorable letters to Santa inside for the jolly fellow to find.

North Pole Mailbox Tabletop Decor $23.99 Buy now

Sage Christmas Tree Pattern Pillow

Courtesy of Michael’s.

This 18-inch throw pillow with a double-sided print of white Christmas trees on a soft sage background will add an elegantly festive touch to your home this holiday season. Designed and printed in the United States, the spun polyester cover is stain, mildew, and water resistant, making the pillow perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Hot cocoa on the porch while waiting for Santa and his reindeer, anyone?