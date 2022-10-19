If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Williams understands a thing or two about flawless skin. The former Miss America is no stranger to knowing what beauty products instantly enhance your look, especially after more than 30 years in the entertainment industry. And if you’re looking for a new coverage hack, then this skin tint from her makeup collection should be in your cart ASAP. The actress reveals that Hi Beautiful You’s skin tint is her must-have staple to start her day. And she’s not the only one who thinks it’s phenomenal, shoppers are just as obsessed. The Be You Skin tint is almost completely out of stock on Amazon and running low onsite. Luckily, there are a few tones still available at Hi Beautiful You, but we bet not for long.

The Broadway star also adds, “My skin immediately looks even, warm and perfect in seconds. Plus, I love the way it feels on the face. Not greasy, streaky but buildable. It’s such a hit in my home that this innovative, versatile product is also shared by my mom and my girls. It’s genius!”

Whereas a reviewer agreed, saying, “This is the most amazing makeup I’ve ever used. It makes all imperfections disappear. Easy to apply. It dries into a powder finish. [It’s] very natural and makes your skin [look] flawless! It gives a nice clean look that lasts all day.”

BE YOU SKIN | Skin Perfecting Tint

Image: Hi Beautiful You. Courtesy of Hi Beautiful You.

The medium and dark tones are the only ones in stock right now. Don’t worry, though, if those aren’t your shades because we’re constantly checking when it’s back on the market. We mean it, this celeb-loved formula is staying on our radar indefinitely, for good reason.

The skin perfecting tint from Hi Beautiful You is a great alternative for foundation, BB Cream, CC Cream, and tinted moisturizers. It leaves a matte finish as it evens and smooths out the skin. Did we mention that it deeply hydrates the skin as well? So, in other words, all your blemishes, like wrinkles and enlarged pores are now hidden for longer thanks to the tint's excellent coverage.

This skin perfector is worth $48, which may be a bit pricey for its smaller size. However, the brand claims that not much is needed during application. It can be added to your foundation or worn alone as a primer. Simply pat it into your face with just your fingertips. No sponge or brush is required, so you don’t have to worry about wasting the 1-ounce product.

Give your skin a radiant, airbrushed appearance with just one easy step. Snag the Vanessa Williams-loved Be You Skin tint right now before it’s gone!