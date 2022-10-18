Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says These Virtue Products Are the Secret to Her Effortless Red Carpet Hair & They’re On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest, Anne Hathaway nails every single look given to her. And we’re not just talking about her stunning outfits this time around. In fact, her naturally gorgeous hair was what stole our attention as she attended the Elle 2022 Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 17 as an honoree. The award-winning star has always been a fan of Virtue’s hair care products, so it’s no surprise the secret to her latest red carpet look was various products from the luxury hair care brand. If you want to get her hair, it’s a whole lot easier than you think. You can get the exact products on sale right now at Virtue. All you have to do is pick three or more full-size products to get 20 percent off your entire order.

Truth be told, that won’t be too difficult, especially if you want to mimic Hathaway’s exact hairstyle. The actress’ stylist Rena Calhoun revealed that it only took three Virtue products to perfect the look: the Volumizing Primer, Texturizing Spray, and 6-in-1 Style Guard Hairspray. Simply, apply the code BYOB at checkout to get all your Hathaway-approved products.

Also a Virtue Ambassador, the celebrity hairstylist Calhoun shared her inspiration behind Hathway’s red carpet hairstyle. “For Anne’s Elle 2022 Women in Hollywood event look, I wanted to give her a ‘less is more’ down styled do, allowing her natural beauty to truly shine through, as it always does,” Calhoun said. “I love the simplicity of the look, almost as if she just woke up this way, against the elegance of her gown, for the most striking contrast.”

Hathaway isn’t the only one who loves Virtue products. Other stars like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon swear by a few products from Virtue as well. Whether it’s a healing oil, split ends serum, or frizz spray, there are so many products to easily choose from. So, take advantage of Virtue’s latest sale and don’t think twice about adding those must-haves to your cart!

Give your hair a touch of Hollywood glam that you won’t regret right now with these hair care products used on Anne Hathaway below.

Virtue Volumizing Primer

Image: Virtue. Courtesy of Virtue.

Looking for loads of volume for your hair? Opt for the Voluminizing Primer spray that enhanced Anne Hathaway’s curls for a looser appearance. This pre-styling spray adds fullness along with strengthening hair and protecting it from heat damage. Related story Made In Cookware Is Bringing Back Their Fan-favorite Knives, but Only for a Limited Time So You’ll Need To Act Fast

Voluminizing Primer $38 Buy now

Texturizing Spray

Image: Virtue. Courtesy of Virtue.

The Texturizing Spray adds texture, luminous shine, and volumizes all just for less than $38 during Virtue’s sale. Hathaway’s stylist says that this product helped her to ‘break up texture and create movement’ on the celebrity’s hair.

Texturizing Spray $38 Buy now

6-in-1 Style Guard Hairspray

Image: Virtue. Courtesy of Virtue.

Both a favorite of Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner, this styling hairspray does six different benefits. It holds, strengthens, has breathability, protects against pollution, frizz control, and prevents UV damage. This 6-in-1 Style Guard Hairspray helped to “add height and locked everything in,” according to the hairstylist.

6-in-1 Style Guard Hairspray $38 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: