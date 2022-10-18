Made In Cookware Is Bringing Back Their Fan-favorite Knives, but Only for a Limited Time So You’ll Need To Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mark your calendars, people. Made In Cookware is re-releasing four of its bestselling limited-edition knives on Thursday, October 20. They originally sold out in just a few hours when they first dropped, so you’ll need to have your finger ready to hit “add to cart” as soon as the re-release goes live.

Made In is re-releasing the 8-inch Chef Knife with the blue carapace handle, which first launched in 2019 and sold out in four hours, the green micarta-handled Boning Knife, perfect for removing the fat from cuts of meat (“and not a gram more”), the heavy-duty ebony wood-handled Cleaver, and the 6-inch Chef Knife with the black micarta handle that sold out in less than 24 hours the last time it dropped.

All the blades are made by 5th-generation bladesmiths in Thiers, France, which means every Made In Limited Edition knife is unique — but that also means that each knife style is made in a small batch, so there are only a select few available to grab.

But, if you can’t wait until Thursday or you don’t want to risk having these exclusive knives slip through your fingers, Made In also has a few favorite knife styles already in stock in its evergreen collection.

Treat yourself to an entirely new set of knives with the bestselling Knife Set. Available in three different handle styles, the set of four comes with the brand’s evergreen chef knife, bread knife, paring knife, and Nakiri knife. “All combine the utilitarianism of German blades with the precision of Japanese knives,” Made In’s website reads.

Or, pick up the bestselling Santoku Knife, which is a French take on the traditional Japanese-style blade “engineered for the three virtues of slicing, dicing, and mincing.”

Or, keep your knife block classic with the Made In evergreen Chef Knife. The 8-inch knife holds a sharp edge, is well-balanced, and is the closest thing you can get to an all-purpose blade, making it a great staple to keep at the ready.

Make sure you wake up early to take advantage of Made In’s re-release of its greatest hits on October 20 because you never know if this will be the last time you could pick up one of the brand’s all-time favorite knives.

