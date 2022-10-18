This Bond Repair Treatment Delivers ‘Unbelievably Soft and Shiny’ Hair That’s 7x Stronger Instantly –& It’s Just $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows that coloring, heat styling, and bleaching will damage hair over time. But sometimes we forget until we realize our locks are a complete disaster. That’s why it’s essential to always have a few game-changing hair care products on your radar—and we’re not the only ones who think so. Meet a new haircare product that’s dubbed the “savior of colored and chemically treated hair.”

TikTok-famous brand Coco & Eve dropped a new Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment that will give new life to your hair for just $25 and shoppers are already obsessed. Many say the Coco & Eve hair treatment is so effective, it works ‘miracles’, just like the brand’s viral hair mask.

“This product has transformed my hair!” said a reviewer. “I have really curly hair which I straighten so it’s quite damaged. I’ve used the bonding pre-shampoo treatment only twice now and it’s made my hair so unbelievably soft and shiny. My hair is so swishy now! It’s never had this much movement ever! Completely in love with this product!”

Coco & Eve Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Image: Coco & Eve. Courtesy of Coco & Eve.

The reparative treatment from Coco & Eve features an innovative formula that’s more effective than other bond builders. The bond-building technology specifically helps those with damaged hair caused by bleaching and hair coloring. Most notably, it makes your hair seven times stronger against breakage and loss thanks to ingredients like coconut and avocado oils. The pre-shampoo treatment also moisturizes to deliver a soft and smooth finish.

It also works fast! Many reviewers claimed they saw visible results within two weeks. One specifically said, "I have been using this for two weeks and it made my dry and damaged bleached hair super smooth and nourished."

Another wrote, “It smells so good and makes my hair feel really nourished and silky after even just one use – would definitely incorporate it into my hair routine!”

The Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment makes your hair feel nourished and luxurious. So, take your hair care routine to the next level with this amazing Coco & Eve product.

