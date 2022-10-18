Kourtney Kardashian’s Go-To Halloween Accessories Are From This Shockingly Affordable Brand That Has So Many Spooky Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

​​Every time a celeb posts about an item they’re wearing, we can’t wait to shop the look. This week we’re eyeing Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s spooky Halloween skeleton earrings that she wore on her Instagram stories. And we have some good news — you can snag her earrings from an affordable brand that’s at HSN for under $55.

Kardashian’s earrings come from Baublebar, an affordable brand with cute statement jewelry, personalized tech gear, and some of the best earring styles. It’s offered at HSN right now, where Halloween styles are fully stocked to get you prepared for the spooky season. The selection includes Disney pairs with pumpkins, witchy Minnie Mouse characters, and our favorite: A skeleton style eerily similar to Kardashian’s pair. And even though the skeleton earrings are in stock, they’re selling fast. Head to HSN now to snag your pair of skeleton earrings, and other festive pairs.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Disney Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Dangle Earrings

Even though these earrings aren’t the exact ones that Kardashian wore, they’re still cute and festive. The Mickey Mouse heads are in the shape of pumpkins and have a vibrant orange shade to them. The earrings are also not heavy, so they remain comfortable for all-day wear.

Baublebar Pumpkin Dangle Earrings $52.00 Buy now

Grim Halloween Skeleton Dangle Earrings

Baublebar

This pair of Halloween earrings are similar to Kourtney’s pair that immediately sold out. The skeletons have dainty gems on them that give the right amount of sparkle. And they’re under $55. You’ll have to run to snag these earrings because they’re already selling out fast!

Baublebar Skeleton Dangle Earring $52.00 Buy now

Disney Halloween BFF Earrings Set Related story Made In Cookware Is Bringing Back Their Fan-favorite Knives, but Only for a Limited Time So You’ll Need To Act Fast

Baublebar

This Disney set includes two pairs of earrings that you can share with your BFF. The earrings come with a witch and vampire characters that have colorful gems that glisten. The earrings is crafted with clear cubic zirconia.