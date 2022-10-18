Shoppers Swear These Cameron Diaz-Approved Hoka Sneakers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ Thanks to These Design Features

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never go wrong with a new pair of running shoes. They look and feel exceptional for just about every activity from exercising and traveling, to simply walking around the corner. Plus, they’re timeless and never go out of style. But if it’s about time to switch out your shabby old pair, then Hoka sneakers are ones to consider. As a matter of fact, so many celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Cameron Diaz, and Reese Witherspoon have been seen sporting these shoes on multiple occasions. While the sneakers come in many different designs and colors, one pair that’s currently on our radar is from Hoka’s best-selling Clifton lineup which Diaz loves so much. Just recently, a super sleek, fresh white version of the Clifton 8 Running Shoe dropped at Nordstrom, and you’ll want to add this to your workout wardrobe ASAP.

The Clifton 8 is designed for daily runs and walks. Since the celeb-approve shoe is the latest version in the series, it’s lighter than ever before. The supportive footwear features a breathable mesh, a soft and responsive cushion, and a grippy sole. Each step also delivers great performance and a smooth ride, especially for heel-toe running thanks to details like a heel crash pad and shock-absorbent midsole.

It already comes in 13 dreamy colorways for $140, but shoppers can’t get enough of the new Eggnog/Shifting Sand shade. It’s so popular, it keeps selling out fast on Nordstrom. Luckily, there are still a few sizes back in stock, but not for long.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe in Eggnog / Shifting Sand

Image: Hoka. Courtesy of Hoka.

Many reviewers rave that the Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe is “great from day one,” “super comfortable like walking on air,” and the “best sneakers ever.”

These Hoka sneakers are not only stylish but their design features are also impressive. Even doctors recommend this shoe, according to one reviewer. “This shoe is amazing!” they wrote. “I walk several miles daily and I have tried many brands but my husband’s cardiologist said to get this brand. […] I feel as if I am walking on air.” Related story Made In Cookware Is Bringing Back Their Fan-favorite Knives, but Only for a Limited Time So You’ll Need To Act Fast

Another reviewer who’s on their feet all day said, “They fit well for me and are super comfortable. I am a healthcare worker and my feet don’t get tired !! I also wear them with my casual clothes and go well!”

Hoka’s Clifton 8 running shoes are definitely keepers when it comes to running shoes, especially in their latest white shade. But if you’re apprehensive about buying white sneakers, try out the other color options below.

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe in Black / White

Image: Hoka. Courtesy of Hoka.

This black version of the Clifton 8 shoes is fully in stock and ready for whatever adventure you have in store. Thanks to its darker shade, the sneaker will always look brand new whenever you wear them.

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe in Black / White $140 Buy now

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe in Grape Wine / Beautyberry

Image: Hoka. Courtesy of Hoka.

Add some color to either your athleisure or casual look with these Clifton 8s in purple. And don’t worry, this rich hue will complement any athleisure style or casual fit with no problem. If you ask us, these are likely to snag a few compliments as well.

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe in Grape Wine / Beautyberry $140 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: