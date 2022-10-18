Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP!

Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need in one stop. Target’s holiday shop features classic decor from Nutcracker figurines and garlands that look beautiful all over your home. There are also tons of festive items for the kids too. Each piece has bright colors and modern designs that add a playful spin to seasonal decor. And even though the retailer just released these holiday items, they’re already selling out fast. Hurry, and see some of our favorite picks — most starting at $5.

Wondershop 2pc Decorative Sisal Bottle Brush Tree Set Red & Burgundy

Wondershop

This two-piece set of mini trees are great for decorating any space. You can use them to fill decorative bowls, or you can place them on shelves to add a festive touch.

Decorative Sisal Bottle Brush Tree Set $<strong>5.00</strong> Buy now

Wondershop ‘Season’s Greetings’ Wood Wall Sign

Wondershop

There’s no better way to kick off decorating for the holidays than hanging these 12-inch signs that add immediate holiday joy. This sign has vibrant green shades paired with gold writing, and it’s just $10!

Wood Wall Sign $10.00 Buy now

Wondershop Pre-Lit Battery Operated Mixed Greenery ‘Joy’ Garland with Gold Ribbon

Wondershop

This garland strand is crafted to spell “joy.” The strand also includes two gold bows on each side and is finished with pre-lit lights already woven in. And you don’t have to worry about unplugging the decorative piece thanks to its battery-operated design.

Joy Garland with Gold Ribbon $25.00 Buy now

Wondershop Animated Ballerina Decorative Figurine

Don't leave your little ones out of the decorating fun. Target has a bright and modern selection to shop from. This ballerina figurine stands on a printed, pedestal that moves and lights up. The figure has pretty pinks and a ruby-gem crown for a majestic touch.

Animated Ballerina Decorative Figurine $20.00 Buy now

Wondershop Oversized Fabric Penguin in Truck Hanging Christmas Advent Calendar

Wondershop

Start the holidays off with a fun and interactive advent calendar. This one from Target hangs so your little one can easily access it and keep track of the days leading up to Christmas

Hanging Christmas Advent Calendar $25.00 Buy now

Wondershop Fabric ‘Fa La La’ Oversized Garland with White Poms

Wondershop

Sometimes simple decorations are the best. This string garland is minimal, yet it adds a ton of color to any space — you don’t want to miss this one this season!

Oversized Garland with White Poms $20.00 Buy now

Threshold x Studio McGee Decorative Star Garland Gold

Threshold x Studio McGee

This gold string looks stunning woven into a rope of fresh garland. The gold accents add a twinkle without being too overbearing. The best part? It’s under $20.

Decorative Star Garland Gold $15.00 Buy now

Wondershop 4′ Pre-Lit Alberta Artificial Christmas Tree

Wondershop

If you want an artificial Christmas tree before the holidays, don’t wait. Grab your now before it’s too late, and they’re all sold out everywhere. This four-foot pre-lit tree is under $50 right now at Target, but hurry, this tree won’t be in stock long.