Spanx Added the ‘Most Flattering’ Jumpsuit to this Oprah-Loved Collection & It Fits Like a Dream for All Sizes

Thanks to Oprah, you may have heard of Spanx’s Perfect Pants. It’s a style that’s versatile, comfortable, and looks absolutely amazing on any pair of legs. Now, the shapewear brand has expanded its Perfect Collection to include a must-have one-piece that you’ll want in your closet for all the holiday parties this year. Spanx just dropped a brand new black jumpsuit that’s said to be the most flattering yet. The Perfect Jumpsuit features hidden tummy-control technology, a fitted hip and thigh area, and a flared bottom for a stylish touch. It’s guaranteed to be one of your favorite pieces in your closet.

Besides fitting like a dream, the Perfect Jumpsuit takes evening wear to a whole new level. Not only will you look incredibly good, but you’ll also feel just as great. This game-changer features a buttery soft fabric that stretches at every curve and direction for ultimate comfort. It’s also machine-washable, so you never have to worry about ruining the material or spending more money for dry cleaning.

Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit

While there are so many things to like about the Perfect Jumpsuit, what we truly love most is its inclusive sizing. It comes in regular, petite, and tall proportions along with plus-size options, with a size range of XS to 3X.

“I’m not one to take fashion risks so have always been too scared to wear a jumpsuit, but this one is so easy to wear, classic and flattering,” said a reviewer who works for Spanx. “I’m a size 3X and was conscious of how my body would look, but the fabric is stretchy and thick enough to smooth over anything you want smoothed so you don’t feel exposed.”

Other shoppers agree the jumpsuit gave their bodies an elongated look thanks to its full length. As far as styling goes, the brand recommends wearing high heels to help with the height, but reviewers said platform sneakers work just as well.

Whether it’s an elevated casual look or formal attire, the black jumpsuit fits any type of occasion. It’s definitely a staple you’ll wear on repeat all year round. So, check out Spanx’s Perfect Jumpsuit to accentuate both your figure and style at once.

