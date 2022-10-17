Oprah Loves Barefoot Dreams & The Brand’s Cult-Favorite Blanket Is 50% Off Thanks to This Secret Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s fall which means it’s getting chillier outside, and we don’t mind it at all. The cooler days mean there’s no better time to get cozy and wrap up in our favorite blankets. And if you need to refresh your stash, then you have to snag one from . The brand is known for blankets so cozy, you won’t want any others. Luckily, you can bring one (or two) home now for under $75 — the blankets typically retail for over $100. QVC has these decorative throws on sale now, but hurry, it’s a flash deal which means the sale won’t last long.

Barefoot Dreams has some of the most comfortable blankets on the market, and it’s no surprise why the throws are a shopper favorite. The blankets are perfect for the whole family to wrap up in on chilly days. Plus, they look great displayed in your home. The brand’s best-selling blankets are soft, luxe, and durable. Each blanket is crafted with 100 percent polyester that is machine washable and dryable. They rarely go on sale, so when they do, you have to stock up while you can. Make sure you grab a few extra to hand out as gifts for the upcoming holidays.

Ahead, see our favorites.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket in Cream

Barefoot Dreams

This Barefoot Dreams blanket has a stunning, cream color with light stripes. The throw measures 45″ x 60″, which provides enough room to wrap yourself in while enjoying a night in. The blanket also contains the brand’s soft fabric that stays plush no matter how many times you wash it.

CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket $74.98 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket in Meadow Green

Barefoot Dreams

The CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket comes in five shades, and this one in cream and meadow green should be on your list to grab — it has a cream base the teal-like details that makes a nice touch to your decor. Related story Target's Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket $74.98 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket in Graphite

If you prefer darker decor, then this Barefoot Dreams blanket is for you. It has a light, carbon shade that encompasses the throw, and deep graphite accents. Whether you’re using the blanket all year round or plan to break it out for Halloween, this blanket is a must-have.

CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket $74.98 Buy now

These blankets don’t go on sale often, so make sure you stock up while you can. The cozy throws are sure to sell fast! And right now, you can also earn free shipping when you use the code FREESHIP on your first purchase. You will need to opt-in to receive emails to ensure you get the coupon to use on future purchases. Happy shopping!

“Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

“