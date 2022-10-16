Shoppers Are Finding Their Perfect Everyday Lip Shades Thanks to These Long Lasting $6 Lip Creams

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, no look is complete without some color on your lips. Whether you want to go bold with a red or vampy lip or more subtle, a lippie pulls the entire look together. As the late and great Elizabeth Taylor once said, “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together.” But in this case, just pop on some lipstick and start remembering you’re a fierce and confident person who can rock any lippie.

And that’s the thing; there are so many lip products out there, it can get overwhelming to choose from. Thanks to Amazon, though, we may have found the perfect everyday lipstick (and it’s only $6!)

NYX.

The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream

is a lightweight and pigmented lip product that gives your lips a soft matte look. Both creamy and lightweight, this non-drying lipstick comes in a plethora of shades, which is perfect for people on the hunt for their “perfect” nude lip color.

Per the brand, there’s no special way to go about applying this lippie. You swipe it on from the applicator or use a brush, whichever you swear by when doing your everyday makeup look.

With nearly 37,000 reviews at 4.3 stars, Amazon shoppers adore this lip product for so many reasons, so much so that it’s become so many of their holy grails. One shopper said they found the “PERFECT nude color for dark skin” from this line, saying, “This is by far the PERFECT nude lip color for my complexion. I wear it daily. Not too thick and not too watery. I wear mine with a sheer lip gloss.”

Another shopper added that they’re “definitely going to buy more,” saying, “It definitely lasts longer than your average lipstick, and I will 100% be buying more colors as time goes on.”

Along with local retailers and Amazon, this lipstick is available at Wal-Mart and the NYX website.

