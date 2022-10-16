Treat the Horror Movie Lover in Your Home to This Classic Monster Funko Pop & Board Game Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing is better than sitting down and enjoying a scary movie with your family and friends. Between the spell-binding plot to the ongoing jump scares, it’s always a good time to get your heart racing. However, if you know (or are) someone who considers themselves a horror connoisseur, then chances are you have a soft spot for the classic monsters.

If this sounds like you, then we found the perfect horror-themed gift for that special someone!

Funkoverse.

Funkoverse: Universal Monsters 100 4-Pack $34.30, originally $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Funkoverse: Universal Monsters 100 4-Pack

is a whimsical, must-have gift for both horror fans and Funko lovers! If you’re a huge fan of classic Universal monsters, this gift is a must for either a Halloween treat or Christmas gift. In this set, you can get the four iconic characters: Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature From the Black Lagoon, and the Invisible Man.

But this isn’t just a Funko set because this is also a board game! You can play one of four exciting scenarios based around the iconic characters, all four of which have special abilities in the game. With two playable maps and the ability to play with four people, this game will instantly become a favorite for family game night.

Since it’s a new release, not many people even know about it, but those who got it, adore it! One shopper said, “Been waiting months for these. Perfect and a must-have for universal monsters collectors. I was lucky enough to get the chase aswell😁.” (In one in four boxes, you can get a limited edition Chase figure!)

