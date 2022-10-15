This $10 Tool With Over 13,000 Positive Reviews ‘Works Wonders With Catching Fruit Flies’ 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the time or place, chances are, fruit flies are going to come and become such a huge annoyance. If you have a bunch of food, fruit flies come knocking. And if you have a bunch of plants, chances are you’re quite well-acquainted with gnats. Either way, they’re a nuisance, and they never seem to go away.

But thanks to this new Amazon staple, those nuisances can be a thing of the past for only $10. We know, we were crazy intrigued, too, when we saw that.

Kensizer.

Kensizer Traps (20 Pack) $9.99, originally $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Kensizer 20-Pack Fruit Fly Trap

is a simple yet powerful tool to help you trap pesky fruit flies, gnats, aphids, and more from getting to your plants and food. The double-sided sticky tool is easy to use, and can let you hang up anywhere, indoors or outdoors. We all know how annoying those pesky insects can be, and this adhesive is perfect for keeping it all under control. Both sun-proof and waterproof, this thing has been called the “real deal” with this common issue.

Per the brand, you can hang a whole sheet outside or cut it into different shapes to place around the home.

With nearly 16,000 reviews at 4.4 stars (and over 13,000 reviews at four and five stars), Amazon shoppers adore this tool! One shopper said, “This works wonders on catching Fruit Files,” adding, “These work great… Every fall we get inundated with these fruit flies, I thought it was worst for us folks out in the country, but it looks like there is no escaping them for you folks in the city.”

Another shopper added, “these are the best bug stickies!” They said, “I love these Yellow Glue Traps – they are super, super sticky and work perfectly… Bugs are inevitable, and because I have a curious dog, I never use toxic bug killer. This is incredibly economical and safe!”

