Shoppers Are Ditching Their Expensive Mascaras For This $7 ‘Must-Have’ One With Over 93,000 Reviews

No look is complete without your lashes being sky-high. Whether it’s a natural, more clean girl makeup look that Meadow Walker swears by or a super dramatic look, big lashes are a must. But let’s face it, sometimes applying lashes can be arduous, and it may not be the look you envision.

However, there are so many affordable mascaras that give that falsies effect without all the glue and mishap. And this Amazon bestseller is not only super gorgeous on lashes, but it’s only $7.

The L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

is a volumizing and lengthening mascara that shoppers adore for having that false lashes effect. Both long-lasting and easy to use, this mascara is said not to clump, or smudge, and add an extra layer of conditioner to the lashes for that full effect.

Perfect for any type of lash, you just apply this mascara like any other; you just apply it to the base of your lashes and gently brush upward.

With over 93,000 reviews at 4.4 stars, shoppers can’t get enough of this affordable mascara. One shopper said they swear by this over other, more expensive mascaras, saying, “This has converted me from more expensive mascaras.” They added, “I have to say this has completely outperformed my expectations. My eyelashes look beautiful and I was able to achieve the same result that I get with mascaras that are at least 3x the price.”

Another shopper added that it is a “must-have,” saying, “I have to say I absolutely love this mascara , I love the fact that with one brush application my lashes instantly just POP and give me this feminine cute voluminous look , does not clump at all and definitely easy to remove.”

Along with being sold on Amazon, you can buy it at local retailers and Wal-Mart.

