Shoppers Have Called This $8 Hair Oil a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ for Helping Postpartum Hair Loss

If there’s one thing we love to pamper ourselves with, it’s to do the most for our hair when we’re in self-care mode. Our haircare routine, like any other care routine, is precious and requires the best of the best. Now since we’ve become moms, a lot has happened with our bodies, and we’re not alone.

A lot of moms deal with postpartum hair loss, and it can get tiring trying to find the right products for us. However, thanks to a bunch of Amazon shoppers, we may have found our new go-to hair oil to help this problem. And the best part is that it’s only $8 right now!

Mielle Organics Mint Hair Oil $8.18, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Oil

is a nourishing and strengthening hair oil that can help with a myriad of concerns. Good for all hair types, this can help with strengthening hair, helping with hair loss, and smoothing split ends, to name a few.

The biotin hair oil is super simple to use, you just apply it like any other hair oil. You apply one to two drops to your scalp for optimal effects!

With nearly 13,000 reviews at 4.6 stars, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this hair oil, so much so that it’s become an Amazon bestseller, especially with moms struggling with postpartum hair loss,

One shopper called the oil a “miracle in a bottle,” saying, “It’s been a month since I got this bottle of Mielle Rosemary oil, and I haven’t shed anywhere close to 100 hairs, (let alone more), in a single day, and my dandruff, seborrheic derm patches, and painful scalp pimples haven’t returned…FOR ME,MIELLE ROSEMARY OIL IS TRULY A MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE, and that’s no exaggeration!”

Another shopper said it’s a miracle but for her postpartum hair loss, “Honestly the picture speaks for itself… i’ve recommended this miracle in a bottle to all my postpartum friends! I personally Have been struggling with hair loss since having my second child so I did some research and came across Mielle and well… I’m obsessed! I use it once a week and low and behold it works!!! Everyone I’ve recommended this too say I sound like I’m selling it myself but I swear I’m not I’m just an extremely happy customer who’s amazed by her results in just over a month of using this product!! Thank you for saving my confidence.💗”

