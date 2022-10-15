Old Navy Is Having a Huge 1-Day Only Sale on Matching Family Pajamas—Everything Is Less Than $28

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to shopping for the holidays, the earlier, the better. That could be said for anything from holiday gifts and décor, to beauty sets and advent calendars. If one of your favorite holiday traditions is opening gifts dressed in matching family pajamas, we’ve got a Saturday steal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Old Navy is holding a huge Giftober sale event right now where you can score major savings on clothing for the whole family. While there are so many great deals happening sitewide, including sweaters starting at $15, jeans starting at $18, and jackets starting at $20 (which is jaw-droppingly good!), all pajamas are 50% off. Even better, matching family pajamas are all under $28. Like we said, it’s a sale you definitely don’t want to miss.

Old Navy Matching Microfleece Hooded One-Piece Pajamas for Women

Old Navy

Red buffalo plaid is a winter classic. Right now, this super cozy microfleece one-piece is on sale for just over $20. Check out the rest of the red buffalo plaid options for the entire family here.

Old Navy Matching Microfleece Hooded One-Piece Pajamas for Women $22 Buy now

Old Navy Matching Santa Claus Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Pajamas for Kids

Old Navy

For an extra jolly holiday, match the fam in this fun Santa Claus pattern which comes in three inclusive skin tones. This set for kids is originally $30 but on sale today for $15. Check out the options for the rest of the family here.

Old Navy Matching Santa Claus Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Pajamas for Kids $15 Buy now

Old Navy Thermal Henley Pajama Top for Women

Old Navy

The super chic Gray Bear Isle design is one of our faves, and comes in several options for the whole family to match. Right now, this thermal henley top is on sale for $12, which is a total steal. Check out the rest of the options for the family here.

Old Navy Thermal Henley Pajama Top for Women $12 Buy now

Old Navy Gender-Neutral Matching Snug-Fit Halloween One-Piece Pajamas for Kids

Old Navy

While we’re already looking forward to the holiday season, we haven’t forgotten about Halloween! Right now, you can score matching Halloween family pajamas for 50% off, like these one-piece skeleton pjs for $17. Related story Shoppers Say They’re Using This $21 Plumping & Collagen-Boosting Lip Mask Instead of Fillers

Old Navy Gender-Neutral Matching Snug-Fit Halloween One-Piece Pajamas for Kids $17 Buy now

Old Navy Matching Graphic Pajama Set for Women

Old Navy

What’s scarier than this spooky Halloween pajama set? Missing out in this incredible 50% off deal! If you won’t be out trick-or-treating this year, these matching family pajamas will be perfect for a night in watching scary movies.

Old Navy Matching Graphic Pajama Set for Women $22 Buy now

Again, Old Navy’s 50% off sale on pajamas is going on for today only. Be sure to shop now and snag a set for your family before the sale ends. After all, a deal like this is just way too good to pass up!

