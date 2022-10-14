Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Eye Cream That ‘Tackles Pesky Dark Circles’ & Shoppers Are Already Hooked

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dark circles are one of those skin concerns we wish could get rid of indefinitely. While eye masks, skin tints, foundation, and even sunglasses are go-to hacks for under-eye issues, eye creams are an absolute must-have in your routine. If you’re on the hunt for one that will give you the results you actually want, we’ve got a brand-new product you’ll want to try ASAP. Paula’s Choice just dropped a new vitamin C eye cream that’s said to boost your complexion, and it’s already been called a “true game-changer for dark circles and dullness” by shoppers.

The C5 Super Boost Eye Cream was made to improve discoloration, firmness, dullness, puffiness, and hydration. Unlike other eye creams, the new formula by Paula’s Choice only uses a few potent ingredients to rejuvenate your eyes: stabilized 5% vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and ginger extract.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

When it comes to effective skincare, shoppers agree this eye cream is your best bet at restoring your skin. One reviewer said, “Paula’s Choice has always been the go-to brand for my skin, so I just knew that I had to try this new eye cream. I was not disappointed! It really tackles my pesky dark circles and really brightens my eye area, I am hooked!”

Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream

Image: Paula’s Choice. Courtesy of Paula’s Choice.

<strong>C5 Super Boost Eye Cream</strong> $16-$39 Buy now

The C5 Super Boost Eye Cream starts at $16 for the travel size and $39 for the 0.5-ounce size. Despite its slightly high price, the luxe eye cream is definitely worth a try as Paula’s Choice claims it’s clinically proven to reduce dark circles in four weeks.

Many of the reviewers so far vouched that this new product works the best under-eye concerns as well. “I never thought anything would help with my dark circles but this stuff really works,” said a reviewer. “My circles are not gone but they have certainly minimized. I love it and am now a convert to eye cream.” Related story The 2022 LEGO Advent Calendars Just Dropped & They're the Coolest Versions Ever

So, check out the C5 Super Boost Eye Cream from Paula’s Choice that repairs your under-eyes for a fresher, younger look.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: