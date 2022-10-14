This Underrated Retailer Just Dropped New Barefoot Dreams Halloween Blankets & They’re Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that pumpkin spice lattes are on the menu at your favorite coffee place — it’s officially fall. That means it’s time to get extra cozy and break out the warmest blankets and throws. If your current ones need some TLC, now is the best time to upgrade them. Right now, Barefoot Dreams just dropped new throws at QVC that are just in time for Halloween.

Barefoot Dreams is known for its luxuriously soft blankets that shoppers can’t get enough of. The blankets are crafted with 100 percent polyester microfiber that stays soft, no matter how long you’ve owned the blanket. Now, the brand has added cute Halloween throws to the family that you can add to your cart right now. Ahead, see our favorites.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Skull Stroller Blanket

Now that the temperatures are dropping, it’s time for a cozy throw. Luckily, Barefoot Dreams just dropped the most comfortable blankets to wrap up in, and they’re just in time for Halloween. Your little one can snuggle up in their stroller with this smaller-sized throw. The blanket has the brand’s soft fabric and a skull print that’s on theme for the holiday.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Star Wars Vader Throw

Love Star Wars? If yes, then this blanket will make an excellent addition to your collection. Its warm and comfortable design makes it hard to resist wrapping up in it for hours. The throw also has a distinct Darth Vadar print that also works for walking around trick-or-treating.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cheetah Print Throw

Halloween doesn't always mean scary costumes. If you're dressing up as a cat or cheetah, snag this blanket to tag along. It has a gorgeous cheetah print design with neutral shades that will also look great in any home.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Grogu Blanket

How could you ever say no to this adorable Grogu blanket? The rich green color is just in time for the fall months. Plus, it makes a great addition to your little one’s baby Yoda costume if they are dressing up.

