This TikTok-Viral Tumbler is Back in Stock in So Many Dreamy Colors & Sizes – & It’s Selling Out Fast

It’s never a bad thing to drink more water, especially when there’s a highly aesthetic tumbler to help. The Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler

is one of the most popular products on Amazon, it can barely stay in stock. It has a large capacity, comes in 14 dreamy hues, and has the ability to maintain any desired temperature. The tumbler keeps drinks warm for up to four hours, cold for up to six, and iced for up to 17 hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. Did we mention it’s famous too? In fact, Stanley Quencher has thousands of views on TikTok.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this tumbler. As one reviewer wrote, “I love the Stanley tumblers. [They’re] durable and hold so much water it’s amazing. I can also put ice water in these tumblers at night and the next morning still has ice water in the cup.”

For any temperature preference, you can truly enjoy every sip from the Stanely Tumbler

at any time. Plus, there’s a size for whatever occasion, whether it’s a daily commute, a workout bottle, or an all-day companion for constant hydration. It comes in 14, 20, 30, and 40-ounce sizes with prices starting at $20.

Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler

Out of all the things there is to like about this tumbler

, we love how it reduces waste. The travel mug comes with a reusable straw, making it even more sustainable and easy to drink from the same cup on repeat. Afterward, you can just pop the stainless steel cup right into the dishwasher to clean.

There are so many tumblers out there, but this one stands out because it’s the easiest to carry and use throughout the day. One reviewer even said that they love the Stanley tumbler

more than Yeti.

“I think I’m in love with a cup… actually YES I am!” said the reviewer. “I LOVE the handle! Seriously I will not go back to my Yeti cup for this reason alone … My drinks stay cold and the ice doesn’t melt (I live in Florida so this is extremely important to me). The Stanley cup definitely performs better than Yeti. And it looks amazing. You need to buy this. Your life will be so much better.”

Again, this tumbler always sells out whenever it’s back in stock. Right now, a few colors and sizes are already out of stock. So, don’t hesitate about snagging the Stanley Travel Tumbler

to quench your thirst on the go.

