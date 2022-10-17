This Under-the-Radar Spot Has the Best Matching Family PJS Perfect for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re settled into fall, it’s time to begin thinking about the upcoming holidays. We’re just a few weeks away from Halloween, which means it will be time to deck the halls soon. If you’re already preparing for the season, make sure you add matching family pajamas to your list. Matching PJs are a great way to stay cozy as a family while enjoying time together this season. They also look great for group photos so everyone can cherish the memories. Luckily, HSN has the best selection right now.

If your kids have outgrown their holiday pajamas or you need to replace ones that look worn, now is the best time to snag a few new pairs. HSN’s matching family pajama selection offers two-piece and onesie options for the entire family, even for your pets. Ahead, see our favorite pairs.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale

Sunday Brunch Moms Chalk PJ Set

HSN

This is the season for cute, matching family pajamas. If you haven’t snagged some just yet, this set has a holiday-themed print that includes a candy cane and twinkling stars. The pajamas contain soft jersey knit fabric that is breathable.

Sunday Brunch Moms Chalk PJ Set $14.99 Buy now

Sunday Brunch Deck the Paws Dads PJ Set

HSN

This fair-isle-like pajama set has the coziest and most festive print just in time for the holidays. The set includes both top and bottom, and also comes in a women’s and kid’s version, so the whole family is included.

Deck the Paws Dads PJ Set $14.99 Buy now

Jammies Toddler Onesie

HSN

This adorable toddler onesie is so cute you’re not going to be able to resist grabbing it for the entire family. The comfortable onesie has a gingerbread print that looks great in family holiday photos. Related story Target's Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5

Jammies Toddler Onesie $9.99 Buy now

Sunday Brunch Merry and Bright Kids PJ Set

HSN

Looking for a classic holiday PJ set? Check out this two-piece pajama set that has a cozy top and bottom with a “merry and bright” phrase and a gingham red and black print. The set also has pockets to keep tiny hands warm.

Merry and Bright Kids PJ Set $9.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: