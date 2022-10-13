TikTok Is Obsessed With This $14 Pumpkin-Shaped Pet Brush That ‘Grooms With No Problem’ & Makes for ‘Super Easy’ Cleanups

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is the best way to find new hacks that will make your life so much easier. For instance, a purse cleaning ball, instant acne treatment, and time-saving mixing bowls are just a few gadgets we found and now love. This time around, we came across a great hack for your pets. It’s an effective hairbrush on Amazon

for your furry friend that’s garnered over seven million views on TikTok. According to shoppers, it works so well, their pets now ‘let them groom [them] without any problem’. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that this tool looks incredibly adorable.

Awpland’s pet brush

reduces shedding, untangles, and removes hair. You can also say goodbye to tedious knots or trapped dirt that take forever to clean off as well. Plus, it’s seriously the easiest tool to clean. The fur comes right out of the hairbrush in just one touch. Simply, click the handle’s button for the bristles to retract, and you can take all the fur off in one fell swoop.

One reviewer vouched for the tool saying, “This is the best brush I have ever purchased for my doggie. It is easy to use and the best thing is that it is the easiest to clean. No more vacuuming after brushing my pet! I love it.”

Awpland Pet Pumpkin Brush

Image: Awpland.

Courtesy of Awpland.

Awpland Pet Pumpkin Brush $13.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

One really neat thing about the brush is it comes in a pumpkin shape that compliments the fall season, making it a perfect seasonal gift. Whether it’s a congratulatory or just because present for others (or yourself!), both pet owners and their furry friends will appreciate this ultra-satisfying, grooming tool. Now on sale for just $14

, this brush will give your dog or cat a well-deserved massage.

“This brush actually gets all the loose hair in just a few minutes’ time! [My cat] is the cleanest he’s ever been,” said a reviewer. “I know this will be good for his health too, as he has had bad hairballs as well. It’s going to prevent those. On top of that, he seems to like the brushing. He doesn’t get irritated like he used to.”

This pain-free grooming device features rubber-tip bristles that deeply penetrate your pet’s fur while also painlessly scratching its skin. It’s also available in other fun shapes like sunflower, lemon, and watermelon. Excluding the sunflower design, each brush is currently 30 percent off

on Amazon for a limited time.

Related story Halloween Activities for Teens Who Are ‘Too Old’ for Trick-or-Treating

Shoppers also say their pets absolutely love this TikTok-approved brush, even the pickiest of them all. “This is a great cat brush. […] But more importantly, my cat loves it. This is the first brush he has liked. He will sit on my lap for an hour if I brush him. He even gets up and turns around so I can brush the other side,” said an Amazon reviewer.

So, it’s time to pamper your pet with a tool they’ll adore and won’t break the bank. Add Awpand’s Pet Pumpkin Brush

to your cart now to give your pet silky smooth and soft fur.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: