Le Creuset Just Dropped a Stunning New Color for Fall & It May Be the Most Luxurious Yet

Just in time for red wine season, Le Creuset has launched a brand new color for fall that will make you swoon. Called Rhone, the new tone is a deep, dark red that is so luxurious, you’ll want to pour the hue right into a glass.

“Inspired by the lush region of the Cote du Rhône, comes a sumptuous red/plum,” Le Creuset announced in an October 11 Instagram post. Visit the link in our bio to explore Rhone, our newest hue.”

In another post, Le Creuset writes, “Rhone is the ultimate culinary companion — a curated hue steeped in nuance and flavor, and capped with a luxe gold knob.” Sounds good enough to sip.

Rhone is available in five of Le Creuset’s bestselling pieces — the Round Dutch Oven being perhaps the most iconic of the Le Creuset cookware. You can pick up a Rhone Round Dutch Oven in three sizes ranging from 4.5-quart through 7.25-quart to get your fall and winter soups simmering in style.

Or, if your frying pan collection needs a bit of a pick-me-up, then check out the brand’s Signature Skillet in Rhone. You can sear, saute, stir fry, and more, all without needing to season or diligently maintain like standard cast iron thanks to the enamel-coated interior finish.

Rhone is also available in Le Creuset's Oval Dutch Oven, which is perfectly shaped for larger cuts of meat, whole chickens, and for baking loaves of bread.

Pour yourself a glass of your favorite red and put dinner in the Rhone Dutch oven. Your new favorite piece of cookware just made life a lot more lovely.

