This Underrated Moisturizer Is the Only Thing That Calms My Reactive Skin Fast & It’s on Sale Starting at $13

If you’re just as obsessed with all things beauty like I am, there’s nothing more exciting than testing out a new product. In fact, I used to try all kinds of things out on my face without fear of breaking out or getting rashes. But as I moved into my late 20s, my skin started to become highly sensitive and reactive. We’re talking redness, itchy bumps, extreme dry patches and peeling whenever I applied a product my skin didn’t love. Fortunately, I came across a product that not only soothed my highly reactive skin, it cleared the damage pretty much overnight. Right now, it’s on rare sale for 25% off during Youth to the People’s sitewide end of year sale happening now.

The Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is described as a “calming and hydrating face cream” made with adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha, which helps soothe the skin when exposed to irritants. In my case, beauty products that weren’t sensitive skin-friendly. The moisturizer itself has a thicker consistency, yet doesn’t feel heavy on. It absorbs into the skin right away, and just makes your skin feel instantly hydrated.

Typically, a jar will set you back nearly $60. But during Youth to the People’s Self-Care Stock Up Event, it’s on sale for 25% off. That means, you can get this yourself for under $45 or $13 if you’re looking to try it first. Either way, it’s so worth it!

Youth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

IMAGE: Youth to the People

Youth to the People

Youth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream $43 Buy now

I’m not the only one who swears by this soothing moisture cream. It has hundreds of perfect ratings on Amazon, as well as 100.5K “loves” on Sephora. According to numerous reviewers, it’s the best moisturizer for colder weather. One even called it their “holy grail” for dry winter skin.

Another fan of the product wrote, “I’m off the market and married to this cream. I’m on my second jar and I think my search for a staple moisturizer is over! I love that this is advertised for sensitive and reactive skin because my skin does not freak out with this product at all. No matter how many serums or actives I use with this moisturizer, my skin is always cool, calm, and collected. It has never broken me out or caused blackheads. It’s definitely worth it for me.”

Like the reviewer above, other shoppers who’ve tried the Youth to the People adaptogen cream love it so much, they buy it over and over again. When you see drastic improvement in your skin, like I and many others have, you have no choice but to make it part of your daily beauty routine.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, be sure to snag a jar during the Youth to the People end-of-year sale. This moisturizer rarely ever goes on sale, so I highly recommend taking advantage of that incredible deal while you can.

