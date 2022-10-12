Amazon Shoppers Say This Slim Utility Cart Is ‘Perfect’ for Small Spaces & It’s Over 50% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anything more annoying than those weird spots in your house where it seems like you should be able to use the space, but it’s so narrow that nothing really fits there? Space is usually at a premium in most houses (especially in the current market), so figuring out clever ways to make the most of those mystery spaces can make a big difference in how organized your house is. If you’ve been trying to figure out how to utilize one of those random gaps between bathroom vanity and counter, or are trying to add some extra storage to your kitchen without actually modifying its footprint, then we’ve got good news. For one day only, on the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you get get this cult-favorite Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart

for 51 percent off. The time to sign up for Amazon Prime is clearly now.

Courtesy of Spacekeeper.

Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart $19.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

This slim, four-tiered shelfing unit is only 5.1 inches wide, meaning it can fit in those awkward spaces with no problem — especially on its durable gliding wheels. It also has thousands of 5-star ratings. In the reviews, some mention using the shelves to add space to their pantry and kitchen, to their bathroom, and even to hold potted plants.

Some reviewers advise keeping heavy items on the bottom shelf, and taller items on the top shelf. Some cautioned that the shelves themselves weren’t tall enough to accomodate laundry detergent or cleaning supply bottles, so that’s something to keep in mind. Still, others said that it’s “good for hobby items like paint brushes and makeup,” “this serves its purpose in the tiny space between my machines perfectly…it’s not meant for huge detergent boxes or big bottles from Costco, but it holds most bottles and dryer sheeets,” and for those that hate the elaborate struggle to assemble furniture, it’s encouraging to hear that “assembly took about five minutes.”

During the final day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart

is a lightning deal, meaning it will be on sale for 51 percent off until the deal is fully claimed. At the time of writing, the deal had been 38 percent claimed, so if you want to take advantage of this deal while the rolling set of shelves is under $20, you should act fast.

