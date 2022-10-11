The Best Dog Treat & Supplement Deals During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like us, then you spend almost as much money on your dog as you do yourself. All of those supplements, treats, and medications can get rather pricey, so we’re always on the hunt for great dog deals. Now, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has arrived, and Prime members (sign up here) can save as much as 50 percent or more on essential dog supplements and treats. Check out some of the best deals on dog supplements and treats below, and don’t forget to take a look at all of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals here.

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites for Dogs

Courtesy of Zesty Paws.

Save 35 percent on these Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

, which can help improve your canine’s gut health. If you’re constantly chugging kombucha and eating kimchi for those probiotic benefits, why not let your dog in on the fun, too?

Calming Dog Collars

Courtesy of EQDRAF.

If you’re always looking for ways to help your excitable pup remain calm, these anxiety relief pheremone calming dog collars

could do the trick. Each one can be worn for up to 60 days, they have a safe breakaway design, and a pack of three is currently 45 percent off.

PetHonesty Senior Hemp Mobility Supplement

Courtesy of PetHonesty.

Senior dogs sometimes have trouble getting around the way they used to. You should always take your pet to the vet if they’re experiencing a health issue, but you can also try to help relieve their symptoms with supplements. This hip and joint supplement

contains hemp oil, glucosamine, collagen, and more ingredients to help improve your dog’s joint health, and it’s currently 30 percent off.

PetLab Co. Dental Sticks

Courtesy of PetLab Co.

Oral and dental health are just as important to your dog as they are to humans. These prebiotic dental sticks

help freshen your pet’s breath, can help improve digestion, and the shape of the sticks helps remove build-up on your dog’s teeth as they happily chew.

CAPSTAR Oral Flea Treatment For Dogs

Courtesy of CAPSTAR.

If your dog loves exploring the great outdoors, rolling around in the dust and dirt, and disappearing in the woods, then chances are you need some sort of flea control medication to keep them healthy and safe. This 6-dose pack of CAPSTAR oral flea treatment

could help, and during the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s 40 percent off.

Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Supplement

Courtesy of Zesty Paws.

Made with lamb, wild Alaskan salmon fish oil, and more, these Zesty Paws dog chews

can help treat and prevent the symptoms of seasonal allergies in your pet. They have anti-itch properties and can help cool skin hot spots, have tens of thousands of 5-star ratings, and are 30 percent off during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Himalayan Dog Chews

Courtesy of Himalayan Dog Chews.

These Himalayan dog chew treats

are made with Yak cheese, and are protein-rich, lactose-free, and grain-free. They have thousands of 5-star ratings, and are currently 55 percent off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — and if you decide to Subscribe & Save, you could get an additional 40 percent off.

Vital Essentials Freeze Dried Dog Treats

Courtesy of Vital Essentials.

If you prefer to give your dog minimally processed treats, these Vital Essentials freeze-dried minnows

are an immediate add-to-cart. The brand also offers freeze-dried chicken hearts, turkey giblets, and more. Get the minnows while they’re on sale for 51 percent off.

