If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Put that old corkscrew away and look into the future. This electric wine opener from Oster

comes with all the fixings — a foil cutter, two stoppers, and even an aerator to make your wine-drinking experience absolutely top-notch. And you can grab everything for just $35 during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale.

The 4-in-1 “Wine Savoring Experience” kit, normally $40, really does it all. The fully-rechargeable and cordless Oster wine opener can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. It’s ergonomically designed to make uncorking wine bottles easy on the hands — after using the included foil removers, just press the gadget down on the cork, and let the automatic corkscrew do its thing.

You can then insert the aerator into the mouth of the bottle to enhance the flavor of your wine while making it easier to pour.

Oster Electric Wine Opener $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Finally, when you’re finished enjoying, you can use one of the included stoppers to keep your bottle fresh and flavorful for your next sip.

“This is the greatest creation ever,” one of the over 33,600 five-star reviews reads. “I originally saw a bartender use this at a bar and I had to order myself one. I’m ordering another one for my elderly grandmother for her Christmas present because she struggles with opening bottles of wine all the time.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I own this exact opener. I’ve had it for 10 years I bet. It is just now starting to slow down and not have the power it used to. I was shopping for a replacement when I saw this listed. Had to comment since it’s been so reliable … Takes up very little space. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed.”

Make your wine routine that much more relaxing with this easy-to-use electric wine opener from Oster. Only Prime members can take advantage of the discount price during the Early Access Sale, so sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here before clicking “add to cart.”

