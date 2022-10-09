Cats & Pet Owners Alike Adore This $5 Self-Grooming Tool for Giving Pets That Extra Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If our cats had it their way, we’d be giving them head scratches all day, every day. Honestly, we’d do the same, but we have jobs, errands, and overall responsibilities that keep us from doing so. We try to give our cats all the love in the world when we’re home, giving them head scratches, treats, and belly rubs.

Thanks to this $5 tool, we can provide our pets with all the love and grooming, even when we’re not home!

Catit.

The Catit Senses 2.0 Self-Groomer Cat Brush

is a hands-free, self-grooming brush for your cat that you can stick anywhere. This handy tool lets you give your cats that extra level of love and grooming that you may be too busy to do right now. Both easy to assemble and versatile, this brush helps remove loose hair and provides pleasure for your fur baby.

Pe the brand, all you have to do is put up against a corner of a wall that’s easily accessible for your cat and see the magic happen!

With over 29,000 reviews on Amazon alone, pet parents adore this for their cats! One shopper said, “ My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald… We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall.”

Another shopper agreed that it’s “cat-approved,” saying, “Our cat loves being scratched on his face, neck, and chest area whenever we are hanging out. So we figured this would be nice for him to use for when we are not home or at work. The first night we stuck this on the corner (filled with some cat nip) he immediately went to it and rubbed his face and neck against it. We figured he only liked it because of the new cat nip that was placed in it. But when we saw it the next day after work we saw more cat hair on it so he obviously used it when we were at work… I would recommend this to others!”

