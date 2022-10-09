Shoppers Are Ditching Their Ped Eggs for This $9 Foot Callus Remover With Over 75,000 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter, fall, spring, or summer: we’re used to randomly getting dry skin year-round. It’s natural. While we’ve bought a lot for the dry skin on our face and neck, there is one part of our bodies we’ve been neglecting: our feet.

Listen, our feet do a lot, and we need to pamper them as much as possible. And our cracked heels are not only an eyesore to us, but they’re painful. Luckily, Amazon has a cult-favorite $9 product that people swear by over the internet-famous Ped Egg.

The Colossal Foot File

is a small but mighty tool you can use to remove dry and cracked skin on your feet. Whether you have cracked or calloused feet and heels, this little file can help you remove that to reveal baby-soft feet.

Per the brand, you use it with light pressure, gently scraping your wet or dry feet until there’s smoother skin. Just remember not to apply too much pressure and be patient!

With over 90,000 reviews (with 75,000 of them being five-star reviews) at 4.7 stars, reviewers say you need this for your shower self-care routine! One shopper said, “I threw away my Ped Egg – this thing is AMAZING,” adding, “Buy you one of these. For a decade I thought smooth feet belonged only to wealthy weekly nail salon clientele….but this little cheese grater has taken me from paltry peasant wench to a silky smooth “show my feet in public” rich bitch.”

Another shopper added, I suffered from the most severely painful cracked feet for over 30 years… Not only did it work, but it REALLY worked! I could not believe how much this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin. Don’t believe me, take a look at the before and after pictures I included as they will speak for themselves.”

