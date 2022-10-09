This Powerful & Under-$30 Vacuum Is a ‘Staple’ For Homes With Furry Pets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re a pet parent, there are a few things you get used to. You always wake up in the middle of the night from your pets; they meow or bark a bunch after snacks, so you give them more, and of course, the fur. You find hair everywhere: on your clothes, couch, and every nook of your home.

Ahead of October Prime Day, Amazon has a super powerful handheld vacuum on super rare sale for nearly 25 percent off. For a very limited time, you can buy this vacuum designed for removing pet hair for only $28 on Amazon.

Bissell.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum $28.83, originally $38.10 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

is a powerful portable vacuum that was specifically designed to pick up all of the pesky pet hair around the house. Both easy to use and lightweight, this helps remove dirt, hair, and all debris that came from your furry friend. With a filtered system and specially designed nozzles, this cleaning product can really get the job done quickly.

Per the brand, you can use the 2-in-1 vacuum by choosing the nozzle you want to use, plugging it in, and then cleaning it up! (It’s also super easy to empty as well, don’t worry!)

With over 19,000 reviews at 4.5 stars, you can see that this has become a must-have for pet parents everywhere. One shopper said, “this has become a permanent staple in our living room,” adding, “it STAYS plugged in. We have two Pugs so there is always hair everywhere. So much power for a little vac, it picks up wonderfully. Only drawbacks are the ergonomics of the handle which is weirdly shaped and getting replacement filters. I haven’t seen any in the store and have to order them. Other than that, I love love love this vacuum!!!”

Related story This Colorful & Relieving $9 Hair Clip Set With Over 26,000 Reviews Is a Must for Thick or Fine Hair

Another shopper said, “this thing is pretty powerful and wonderful to have! It works great and the Hubby uses it every night on the couch before bed due to the animals being on it with us when we watch TV before bed. It is light and easy to use so he grabs it every night. If this makes him clean more then that is a clear indication it is worth it and a staple in the home, especially with fur babies.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: