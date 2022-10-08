Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This $10 Mascara With Over 101,000 Reviews 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras.

Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to compromise (and all for only $10!)

Maybelline.

The Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara

is a versatile mascara that claims to lengthen, volumize, curl, and define each lash. This buildable mascara is perfect for those that want a subtle clean girl look or want to go all out with those long lashes. Made with bamboo extract, this mascara is great for completing any look (and is gentle enough for sensitive eyes!)

Per the brand, the flex tower brush lets you get every lash precisely, brushing from root to tip for a fuller effect.

With over 101,000 reviews on Amazon alone (with over 85,000 of those being positive reviews), this mascara has become a go-to for so many people. One shopper said, “Wow!! My lashes have never been longer! Definitely worth the hype…10/10!”

Another shopper added that it’s their new “holy grail mascara,” adding, “This is the best mascara I’ve ever used. I’m a makeup junkie so I’ve used a great many brands, drug store and luxury, and since cover girl Lash Blast came out, it’s been my holy grail because of the applicator, and more recently, the clean formula they now have… It has staying power, it lengthens and curls, and it separates your lashes with that genius applicator without leaving a continuous smudge along your eyelids.”

Along with Amazon, you can buy this mascara at your local drugstore or retailers like Rite Aid or Wal-Mart.

