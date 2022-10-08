Shoppers Say This $10 Softening Lip Scrub ‘Transformed’ Their Chapped Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we adore sweater weather, we don’t adore the freezing cold. A winter wonderland is as romantic as it gets, but chapped lips can quickly kill the mood. When the weather starts getting a little colder, our lips start to shrivel (heck, even when it’s not cold!) It gets annoying, and sometimes even painful to deal with.

To fight off the chapped lips, we found this $10 must-have on Amazon that shoppers can’t get enough of!

Handmade Heroes.

Handmade Heroes Natural, Vegan Conditioning Coconut Lip Scrub $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Handmade Heroes Lip Scrub

is a super-sweet and all-natural exfoliating scrub to help heal the most chapped lips. Both sustainable and effective, this gentle scrub is packed with ingredients like vitamin E, avocado oil, olive oil, coconut, almond oil, and more. Available in two flavors, coconut and matcha, this vegan lip scrub is said to be best suited for dry, chapped, dark lips that need a gentle exfoliant.

Per the brand, you apply this lip scrub on wet lips and scrub it in a circular motion 2-3 days a week.

With nearly 18,000 reviews at 4.4 stars, shoppers everywhere swear by this small but mighty skincare tool for their softest lips ever. One shopper said, “After 3 weeks I can tell a major difference in my lips. I was struggling with CONSTANT chapped lips no matter how much chapstick I wore allll day. This lip scrub, paired with a mositirizing lip mask, have transformed them… This has been a total game changer for me!!”

Another shopper added that it “saved” their “smoker’s lips,” adding, “I used the product 2 times a day along with lip exfoliating brush and virgin coconut oil and have already seen the dramatic difference in lightening of my lips. The product helped remove the dead skin that smoking has caused. I’m very pleased and will continue to use this product to help lighten my lips!”

