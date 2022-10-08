This ‘Game-Changing’ Electric Nail Trimmer Is Perfect For Anxious Cats & Is On Super Rare Sale for Over 40% Off Ahead of October Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now we don’t mind grooming our pets as much as we groom ourselves (maybe even a little more, to be honest!) We want our pets happy and healthy, and everything that comes with that. From the best food to the softest toys that they’ll rip up in less than a month, we want the very best for our little furballs. And that also includes making every minute as fun and calm as possible.

However, when we need to trim their nails, all hell breaks loose. Even if you have the calmest dog or cat, nail trimming time is the worst for them. But thanks to this quiet nail trimmer for 40 percent off, you can trim your pet’s nails quietly and quickly.

The REXIPETS Cat and Dog Nail Grinder

is a powerful yet quiet electric nail trimmer for your dogs and cats. With a quiet motor and long charge, this grinder can last long enough for you to trim all of your pets’ nails. Both easy to use and lightweight, this grinder has multiple heads you can switch out to accommodate the size of your pets.

Per the brand, you switch in the attachment you need for your pet and turn on the on button. Make sure your pet is in a calm environment so there’s no added stress! With only one hour of charging, you get up to four hours of use out of it.

With over 5,000 reviews at 4.2 stars, pet parents adore this little nail trimmer. One shopper said it was a “game changer,” saying, “Omg love this. As a vet tech, I had always trimmed my dog’s nails using clippers. I finally decided to try this, and what a game changer it was quite, less messy, easier to use, safer. I absolutely love that you can recharge it. The light was surprisingly helpful !!”

Another shopper added, “I have been struggling to trim my cat’s nails for years – not an easy task. Now it is so easy. My cat is willing to sit on my lap and allow me to trim her nails with the nail grinder – especially if treats are involved. I wish I had known how easy it was to use – I would have purchased this a long time ago!”

