Sunday Beauty Refresh: Here’s What Our Shopping Team Is Stocking Up on This Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

And just like that, Amazon has surprised us all with another Prime Day! If you didn’t catch the first one this summer, now you have the opportunity to take advantage of all the savings and deals happening from October 11-12. The savings event features deals across home, fashion, electronics, toys, and our favorite: Beauty.

Honestly, the second Prime Day comes at the best time. If you haven’t stocked your beauty collection recently, now is the best time. As a shopping and beauty writer, I’m constantly testing products and narrowing down which products make the cut to my own beauty routine. Once I get the star lineup, it’s rare I change it up. Since I’ve been on the go with a cross-state move, I didn’t realize how low I was running out of some of my favorite products. And even though Prime Day 2 sale has not started yet (make sure you watch to see if they get discounted), here’s what I’m restocking this weekend.

Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Cleanser

Obagi

My skin tends to be acne-prone, so this wash

has been my go-to for over a year now. It has a lightweight formula that works into a foamy lather. Unlike other foaming washes, this one actually makes my skin feel clean, even after wearing makeup all day. The price is higher than other cleansers, but this one lasts well over a month (yes, even with washing my face twice a day).

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis

I was never a believer in cleansing balms, but after I finally gave Elemis’ best-selling one

a chance, it earned a spot in my skincare routine. It removes all traces of makeup, dirt, and grime. The balm melts into a buttery texture as you massage it into your skin and leaves it feeling cleansed and hydrated, without any excess oils.

IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray

IGK

Got curls and frizz? If you like me and have super curly hair that tends to frizz, you need this spray from IGK

. The spray acts like a keratin treatment when you blow dry your hair. You can also use the spray as a heat protectant before you style your strands.

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum

Vichy

If you’re a mom, you most likely know what it’s like to look permanently tired. Even though my daughter is seven, I don’t think my skin has looked refreshed for years. That’s where this anti-aging serum

comes in. Vitamin C acts as a natural brightener that leaves skin smooth, hydrated, and more youthful. And with consistent use, I noticed that the tiny lines on my forehead slightly faded, so that’s a win in my book!

Whether you’re looking to restock your beauty stash or try a few new things, now is the time to grab the products while they’re on sale for Prime Day. Head to Amazon now to take advantage of all the deals happening.