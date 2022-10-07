Birkenstock’s Sold-Out Boston Clogs Are In Stock at This Unexpected Place — Including Dreamy Pastel Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s never a time like the present to snag fall’s latest staple shoe. Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs went viral on TikTok and sold out shortly after for good reason. They perfectly match autumn with their rustic appearance, brown shades, and laid-back appeal. Plus, Birkenstocks are notably known for providing all-day comfort and support like no other. Everyone wants to stay cozy all fall, so it’s no surprise the Boston Clogs are so sought-after.

If you’re obsessed with the Boston Clogs, Birkenstock gave it a small upgrade that made it even better. Believe it or not, the brand made their beloved pair of clogs so much cozier this season with a shearling addition. Best part? You don’t have to worry about this ultra-comfortable version being out of stock. The Shearling Boston Clogs are still available at Zappos, with dreamy pastel colors that’ll make you fall in love with the shoe all over again. Don’t hesitate, though, because the clogs are sure to sell out quickly once the news gets out!

Shoppers already can’t get enough of these alternative Boston Clogs too. “I absolutely love my Birkenstock Bostons, but was looking for a warmer option for fall and winter. The Boston Shearlings did not disappoint,” said a reviewer. “They are warm enough to wear outside, but not so hot they make my feet sweat when worn inside. They are perfect for fall and winter! Even with the shearling, they offer the same personalized support as regular Bostons.”

Birkenstock Boston Shearling in Purple Fog

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Boston Shearling in Purple Fog

Whether with or without socks, the Shearling Boston Clogs keep your feet toasty warm. One reviewer vouched for this saying, “They keep your feet even warmer without socks, and since the shearling is real, they don’t smell after wearing them with bare feet.”

Whether with or without socks, the Shearling Boston Clogs keep your feet toasty warm. One reviewer vouched for this saying, "They keep your feet even warmer without socks, and since the shearling is real, they don't smell after wearing them with bare feet."

Trust us, the cold weather won't bother your toes anymore with this fall-approved shoe. Not to mention, the extra plush cushioning plus grippy sole make this ideal footwear for inside the home or while out and about. It's a no-brainer to slip into cozy shoes this season, and these Birkenstocks are no exception.

So, don’t wait to add style and comfort to your shoe collection. Snag these Shearling Boston Clogs from Birkenstock at Zappos today!

Check out the other Shearling styles that are still available to shop below.

Boston Shearling in Pink Clay

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

There’s no question that everything looks pretty in pink. These lovely Shearling Boston Clogs in a pastel pink definitely make sure of that while adding extra comfort.

Boston Shearling in Pink Clay

Boston Shearling in Mink Suede

Image: Birkenstock. Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Nothing says fall like a classic tan shade, so Birkenstock’s Shearling Boston Clogs in mink are the perfect fit. Plus, they’ll never go out of style in any season.

Boston Shearling in Mink

