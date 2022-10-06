This Smart Ember Mug Keeps Your Coffee Warm for Hours After You Forget About It — Snag It on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Starting your day with a nice, hot drink gets you in the right mindset for your day. Plus, it’s so relaxing and soothing. But too often, day-to-day distractions interrupt the enjoyable moment, leaving lukewarm coffee and tea that ends up in the sink. Instead of tossing your drink if you can’t get to it right away, we found the perfect solution — this temperature-controlled mug that keeps drinks hot for hours.

Ember’s Mug² 10oz Temperature Control Smart Mug allows you to keep your favorite drinks warm for up to an hour and a half. The mug is temperature-controlled via the brand’s app. The innovative cup has a temperature range of 120 to 140 degrees, and the LED sensor lights up when your beverage reaches your temperature of choice. It’s also safe to handwash and comes ready with a chargeable battery.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the mug. One said, “this mug is, simply put: Delightful.” Another called it a “must-have,” before adding, “[I] bought another one for work after receiving one as a gift. You will be happy. No doubt about it. Worth every penny. Get an extra coaster if you can. I keep one on my desk and have my other one in my bedroom.”

“Best invention ever,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “Love love love this mug! First one was over a year old, and I didnt pay attention to the instructions not to use metal to stir in any extra products…so I damaged the inside base, which started to chip away after about a year of literally everyday use. So for my 50th, I was gifted the beautiful copper E2…enjoying every perfect sip down to the last one!”

The Ember Mug is currently on sale now at Target for under $130, but the sale only lasts until this Saturday.

