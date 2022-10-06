If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the air outside gets cooler, Ree Drummond is warming things up inside with her brand-new Pioneer Woman launch at Walmart. Drummond has introduced a handful of new fall-themed goodies to her home and living line that will become instant heirlooms in your family. Her vintage-style pieces are so whimsical and colorful, your dinner guests will compliment your dishes just as much as they will your cooking!

“I love adding pops of fall to my home with deep, beautiful tones and festive patterns,” Drummond said in a press release. “I’m so excited to introduce these new pieces from The Pioneer Woman Collection — they’ll dress up your spaces and make you more excited than ever about the arrival of fall! Whether you love spending time making home-cooked meals in the kitchen, curling up by the fire with a throw blanket, or simply gathering at the table to catch up with your family (or all of the above!), there is something for all fall-lovers in this collection.”

The new Woodland Whimsy Appetizer Plate Set from The Pioneer Woman’s Walmart line is perfect for a holiday season filled with family, friends, and thankfulness. Each vintage-inspired plate has a heartwarming word on the face and the stoneware finish makes them microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

Woodland Whimsy 6-Piece Stoneware Appetizer Plate Set $21.98 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re not quite ready to shift away from those summer hues, but want to curl up and get cozy, then the Plush Reversible Throw from The Pioneer Woman collection is the perfect compromise. One side features teal florals while the other has a rustic plaid. It’s made with an ultra-soft polyester that will keep you toasty while you hunker down with a good book and a cup of hot cocoa.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

Plush Reversible Throw $14.98 Buy now Sign Up

Available in blue and orange, the Woodland Whimsy Stoneware Pumpkin Platter is the perfect dish to stack all your pumpkin-flavored baked goods on to enjoy with a hot PSL. It’s even large enough to fit an entire turkey, making it the perfect piece for autumn entertaining and family gatherings.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

Woodland Whimsy Stoneware Pumpkin Platter $24.86 Buy now Sign Up

You can shop all the new Pioneer Woman arrivals, as well as Drummond’s tried-and-true classics, over on Walmart’s website. Related story TikTok's Favorite Little Green Vac Cleaner Responsible For So Many Viral Clean-Ups Is on Sale Only at Target for a Limited Time

Before you go, check out our gallery below: