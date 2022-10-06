Cat Owners Are Raving About This ‘Truly Dust Free’ Litter That ‘Completely Masks Scents’ & It’s Cheaper Than Anything You’ll Find in Stores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No one enjoys cleaning their cat’s litter box. But one litter company actually made the process a bit more enjoyable thanks to their “Ultra” litter that is low on dust, clumps like no one’s business, and is cheaper than the litter you’re currently buying from that big-box store.

Dr. Elsey’s Ultra Premium Clumping Cat Litter

has over 34,400 five-star reviews on Amazon because it’s really that good. It’s a 100% bentonite clay formula that doesn’t create dust and clumps wetness into a hard solid that is super easy to scoop. Plus, the natural clay seals away odors without masking them with other scents.

And the best part is that you can pick up a 40-pound bag for just under $20.

“Just for giggles, I skipped a day of cleaning the box with THIS litter, but did clean the ones with the other litter,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Even though the box with Dr. Elsey’s litter missed a day of cleaning, even though that box gets about 3 times as much use as the other boxes, it didn’t smell. At all. The others did.”

They added, “What dust? Very minimal … And the clumping? WOW! You could hurt someone with those clumps! Seriously!”

Another wrote, “This product is unscented, but completely masks scent. Even the waste bin I fill after scooping the litter box doesn’t stink as bad as the last litter I used. Very fast clumping. Very low dust. I use this stuff with confidence in the litter box in my kitchen, without fear of contaminating all my surfaces with litter dust … This stuff is amazing. Hands down the best litter I’ve used, and I’ve used some of the pricier ones. I would not want to use another litter even if I could easily afford it.”

The only downside is that this litter is heavier than most when both dry and wet, so keep that in mind if you have weak joints or pain issues. But if you’re done wasting money on litter that stinks and doesn’t clump the way it should, then give Dr. Elsey’s a go.

