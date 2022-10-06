If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too early (or too late) to start your spring cleaning. And if you’ve been inspired by those pantry cleanout videos taking over Instagram and TikTok — Ree Drummond even hopped on the trend this summer — then you’re probably on the lookout for the best of the best pantry storage out there. Well, we just found it. Amazon is selling “the Rolls Royce” of food storage, as one five-star reviewer put it, and it’s going to take your pantry from good to great in just a single afternoon.

The 24-set of Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers

come in four different sizes ranging from 0.8 liters to 2.8 liters. Each container is airtight and leakproof thanks to the lids’ hinged locking system and rubber gasket. Plus, these containers are made with BPA-free plastic, so you can use them again and again and feel good doing so.

Chef’s Path also gives you a pack of chalkboard-style labels and a white pen so you can stay ultra-organized.

The set of 24 containers usually sets you back just under $80. But thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can snag the extra-large set for just $38.

Image: Chef’s Path

Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage 24-Piece Set $37.95 on Amazon.com

“The ROLLS ROYCE of food storage!” one of the over 50,000 five-star reviewers wrote. “I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others and the price is much more affordable. I really like the fact that the lid handles are made of durable plastic … Everything you might need for pantry organization has been provided. The sizes of the containers are also just perfect for my needs.”

“This brand is by FAR the best on the market!” another reviewer wrote. “I love that the containers are clear and not opaque. It is very easy to see what is inside and how much of each product you have left … I have full confidence that when I reach for my rice and tip the container that the lid is snug and those nightmare accidental spills simply will not happen. The closure would even be easy for someone with arthritis or shaky hands to use.”

So if it’s time to whip your pantry into shape, the Chef’s Pantry food containers are going to help you get the job done.

